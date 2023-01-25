Johannesburg City Power is pushing full steam ahead with its revenue collection campaign

The utility cut off the electricity to two Joburg hotels that owe R22.9 million collectively

City Power said it would continue to cut electricity twice a month for the next 12 months

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has had enough of delinquent businesses that don't pay their electricity bills with the City of Johannesburg.

City Power cut electricity to two Johannesburg hotels for R22.9 million in unpaid power fees. Image: MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

The utility continued its revenue collection campaign last week by disconnecting the electricity to its latest victims, The Reef and The Johannesburg hotels.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said The Reef Hotel owed the utility R13 million while Johannesburg Hotel had R9.9 million in outstanding payments.

Other businesses that had their power cut off included sports betting company Betfred, which owed R3 million and two blocks of flats that had illegal connections, EWN reported.

The utility said that it would continue its bid to collect unpaid electricity bills by conducting these operations twice a month for the next year.

City Power mistakenly cuts electricity to high-end Catalyst Hotel

Though City Power seems to be moving full steam ahead with its bid to recoup what it is owed, the utility came under fire last week for disconnecting a hotel because of incorrect billing.

The Catalyst Hotel in Sandton had its electricity cut in full view of hotel guests for over R1.1 million in alleged unpaid bills. But according to the high-end hotel's general manager Robert Chifunyise, the billing was inaccurate and have incorrect backdated recalculations, News24 reported.

Chinfunyise said the hotel had been corresponding with City Power for months to clear up the error. The Catalyst Hotel's electricity was eventually restored but not before the general manager could express disappointment that it was "mistakenly, unfairly and prematurely disconnected publicly".

Eskom said SA should brace for permanent Stage 2 and Stage 3 loadshedding over next two years

In another story, Briefly News reported that citizens should brace for more loadshedding over the next two years. The barely functional power utility Eskom said rolling blackouts are expected to continue for the foreseeable future but will be reduced to Stages 2 and 3.

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom's chairperson Mpho Makwana said implementing permanent rolling blackouts will help the power utility maintain the constrained system and provide consistency to South Africans.

South Africa has been rocked by persistent loadshedding which at one stage reached Stage 8, sparking outrage among citizens. Eskom assured the nation that the chances of going back to Stage 8 are now slim but said things could change at any given time.

