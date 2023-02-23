The barely functioning power monopoly Eskom will forever have a place in South Africa's hall of infamy for bringing the country 16 years of crippling rolling blackouts. With ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter firmly out the door, the ailing power utility has another claim to fame: bringing SA the most controversial CEOs the country has ever seen.

Ailing power utility Eskom has burned through 11 CEOs in the past 14 years. Image: Papi Morake & Waldo Swiegers & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

In honour of the latest CEO's explosive exit, Briefly News has compiled a list of the top guns who have come and gone and left the power utility a little worse for wear.

1. André de Ruyter was one of the most critical and outspoken CEOs Eskom has ever had

André de Ruyter held the reins at Eskom during the most intense period of load shedding in SA history. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

André de Ruyter has been topping trending lists after a spectacular exit from struggling power utility Eskom.

Was appointed CEO in December 2019 and took over leadership of the embattled power utility on 15 January 2020. However, two years later, in December 2022, De Ruyter tendered his resignation as Eskom CEO after being subjected to consistent public attacks from Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Manstashe.

De Ruyter also did not receive any shielding or support from President Cyril Ramaphosa or Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, which made it hard for him to manage the power utility effectively, News24 reported.

Eskom's latest ex-CEO was arguably the most vocal in the power utilities history and made a name for himself, calling out corruption and shedding light on the inner workings of the power utility.

De Ruyter will probably be most remembered for his explosive interview with eNCA. He accused the African National Congress (ANC) and an unnamed senior government minister of turning a blind eye to widespread corruption and looting at the power utility, TimesLIVE reported.

The interview landed De Ruyter in hot water, leading to his early departure from the power utility.

The Eskom board "released" De Ruyter from serving out his notice on Wednesday evening, 23 February, two days after the explosive and controversial interview, Mail and Guardian reported.

2. Sean Maritz landed in hot water for hiring his friend and giving them a bloated salary

Sean Maritz landed himself resigned before a disciplinary hearing could take place. Image: @chrisyelland

Source: Twitter

Sean Maritz may not be a name South Africans are familiar with, but Maritz was acting CEO of Eskom between October 2017 and January 2018.

Though Maritz was only at the helm of the power utility for four months, the former acting CEO still managed to get himself in trouble.

Soon after being appointed, reports started circulating that Maritz hired a friend and fellow member of his church without declaring the relationship to Eskom. Maritz's friend was also given an inflated salary of R100 000 a month, fin24 reported.

The hiring scandal is only the tip of the iceberg regarding Maritz's misdeeds. In January 2018, reports started circulating that Maritz signed off on a R400 million payment from the power utility to a Bank account in Hong Kong against legal advice.

The payment was allegedly made to secure a R25 billion loan from China's Hurong Energy Africa to build and refurbish power stations.

Maritz also landed in hot water for allegedly signing a letter to consultancy firm Mckinsey claiming that its R1 billion contract with the power utility was lawful when it wasn't, EWN reported.

Maritz was later suspended but resigned before disciplinary hearing proceedings could be instituted against him.

3. Matshela Koko was implicated in facilitating state capture at Eskom

Matshela Koko was suspended for awarding his stepdaughter's firm, Impulse International, contracts worth R1 billion. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Matshela Koko is a man that needs no introduction. Koko became a household name after being implicated in widespread corruption, fraud and money laundering at the power utility.

During his one-year and five-month tenure as CEO of the power utility, Koko was implicated in several corruption scandals.

Koko was allegedly accused of manipulating the tender process, and gross nepotism after a R1 billion contract was awarded to Impulse International, a company linked to his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma.

Koko was suspended, but he was cleared of all wrongdoing following a disciplinary hearing.

However, his problems were not over because fresh allegations about gross negligence and serious misconduct were made.

According to BusinessLIVE, after being implicated in state capture, Koko and his family members were arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges arise from alleged irregular contracts awarded for the construction of the Kusile power station valued at over R2bn.

4. Brian Molefe was unlawfully awarded a R30 million pension

Brian Molefe is infamous for receiving an obscene R30 million pension payout. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

Brian Molefe served as Eskom's CEO between April 2015 and November 2016. Like Koko, Molefe is no stranger to corruption scandals and was also implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture Report.

Though the corruption Molefe is most infamous for stems from his conduct at Transnet, the fore Eskom CEO was also accused of helping the Gupta loot Eskom through their company, Trillion, Daily Maverick reported.

Following the allegations of corruption in the state capture report, Molefe chose to resign in the interest of "good corporate governance".

As part of his resignation agreement, the former CEO was awarded a R30 million pension after only being at the helm of Eskom for one year and seven months.

The obscene amount of the pension payout landed both Eskom and Molefe in hot water, and the North Gauteng High Court ended up ruling that the payout was unjust.

Eskom was ordered to recover the R30 million payout from Molefe.

Despite the many corruption scandals against him, the former Eskom CEO is credited for bringing loadshedding to an end during his time as the head of the power utility, News24 reported.

5. Collin Matjila infamously cut corners for Gupta-linked businesses

Colin Matjila favoured Gupta-linked businesses during his time as acting CEO of Eskom. Image: @SACommercialPro

Source: Twitter

Collin Matjila is another name that South Africans are possibly not familiar with, but his name is closely tied to Gupta-related corruption.

Matjila was acting CEO of Eskom between April 2014 and September 2014.

Though his time as CEO was relatively short, reports started circulating in June 2017 that Matjila shared with the Gutpa's before he was appointed.

As CEO, Matjila allegedly went against legal advice and approved a three-year business breakfast sponsorship deal with the Gupta-owned newspaper, New Age.

Matjila also allegedly often broke procurement procedures to favour Gupta-linked businesses.

