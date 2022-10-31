Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aramex has over 17,000 employees worldwide in over 65 countries. One of the countries Aramex operates in is South Africa, whereby Aramex South Africa operates more than 30 locations, including shipping outlets, offices, and collection points.

Aramex South Africa 2022: Here is everything you need to know

Before we get to the logistics and distribution company's contact and location information, let's cover the business of Aramex South Africa. Since Aramex's inception in 1992, the company has grown to be one of South Africa's largest logistics companies, dear to households and businesses.

Overview of Aramex South Africa

The company's mission is to make courier services more convenient and seamless for South Africans, entrepreneurs, and large companies.

In 2010, Aramex made waves in the logistics industry when introducing Aramex Drop Box, the distributor's store-to-door courier service. The service allowed individuals and businesses to effortlessly send parcels and packages all over South Africa for under R100.

Open for opportunities to continue making their service more convenient, Aramex in South Africa saw a need for an on-demand, real-time, door-to-door delivery service by a trusted and well-known logistics company.

To meet this need, Aramex introduced the Click-Way service offering, meant for everyday consumers to send parcels from the sender's doorstep to the receiver's front door in three easy steps, allowing individuals and businesses to save time and money.

Inneke van Niekerk, the marketing manager for Click-Way, states that Aramex South Africa has a more valuable role in South Africa in 2022 and beyond. She notes, "We want to build a bridge for startups to grow into mature e-commerce businesses. As the South African e-commerce industry grows, we grow with you… in the modern digitally-driven world."

What is the business of Aramex in South Africa?

Aramex South Africa offers a wide range of services, including International Express, Freight, Logistics and Warehousing solutions, Domestic Express, Automated Mailroom Solutions, E-Commerce Solutions and Online Shopping services. Store-to-Door courier services are available at Pick n Pay and FreshStop stores. Over 900 people are employed by Aramex South Africa, which operates 16 branches and three warehouses across the country.

Is Aramex the same as PostNet?

Since acquiring PostNet Southern Africa in 2014, Aramex now offers services at 300 locations across the country, expanding its service proposition to many more locations.

Which places does Aramex deliver to in South Africa?

Although there are too many places to list them all, 50km around each of these areas is generally considered to be a "main center": Johannesburg, Polokwane, Pretoria, Vaal Triangle, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Stellenbosch, Richards Bay, Rustenburg, and Nelspruit.

At this point, you're probably asking—

How long does Aramex take to deliver from Johannesburg to Cape Town?

The courier collects parcels no later them 3 PM between Monday and Friday unless specified otherwise. Your parcel will be delivered within 24 and 72 hours to the provided residential or business address anywhere in South Africa, provided it is within the main centres.

Does Aramex deliver on weekends?

Aramex South Africa delivers only on weekdays. Also, deliveries to remote or outlying areas may take longer than 72 hours as service frequency cannot be guaranteed. Additional charges may apply to deliver parcels in outlying areas quickly.

How do I arrange my Aramex delivery?

With your linked account, you can request an Aramex courier to arrive at a selected address and pick up a shipment.

To schedule a pickup:

Log in, and click schedule a pickup on the dashboard page. Fill in the address for the shipment pickup. Expand the pickup details menu and specify the number of shipments, their type (domestic or international), the vehicle type (depending on your shipment's size), and the suitable pickup time. Add comments if needed and order supplies to pack your shipments, and if the pickup request is complete, click Save.

Upon successfully creating your request and having an Aramex tracking number, you can track the status and pickup request on the below numbers.

How can I contact Aramex?

Bloemfontein +27 0514114999 Cape Town +27 0215268600 Durban North +27 0315815800 East London +27 0437361083 George +27 0448740660 Kimberley +27 0538410382 Nelspruit +27 0137523993 Pietermaritzburg +27 0333426756 Polokwane +27 0152977798 Port Elizabeth +27 0415814612 Pretoria +27 0127420300 Rustenberg +27 0145967775 Sandton +27 0114573000 Stellenbosch +27 0218878160 Vaal Triangle +27 0169334297 O.R Tambo Airport Customs Clearance +27 0114573000 JNB E-commerce Warehouse +27 0114573000 Richards Bay +27 0873500657 Ladysmith +27 0333426756

Aramex Cape Town is the largest main centre; to speak with an agent, visit Aramex South Africa for a live chat. Additionally, the Aramex contact number in Pretoria is 0127420300, and the Aramex contact number in Johannesburg is 0114573000.

