A single bee flying through an open window led to a collision in bumper-to-bumper traffic

South African drivers filed claims involving rhinos, elephants, baboons and even golf balls in 2026

Digital insurer Naked released its unusual claims report as the December holiday season approaches

Naked co-founder Sumarie Greybe. Image supplied

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA - A bee drifting through a car window, a rhino forcing a driver into a tree, and an elephant sprinting out from behind a truck in the dark are among the incidents that left South African motorists with repair bills they never saw coming.

Digital insurance platform Naked has published its Unusual Claims Analysis for 2026, reviewing incidents reported between July 2025 and June 2026. The findings paint a picture of just how unpredictable South African roads can be.

When wildlife becomes a road hazard

Roughly one in every 60 claims Naked insurance settled during the period involved an animal. Dogs, cows and birds were the most common culprits, but the list stretched far beyond the ordinary.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A bee incident unfolded in slow-moving traffic. A driver travelling with the windows down tried to shoo the insect out of the car and nudged the vehicle in front at around 8 to 10km/h. The collision was minor, but enough to generate a claim.

Perhaps the most striking incident involved a motorist overtaking a truck at night when an elephant came charging out from behind it. The car hit the elephant head-on and had to be towed. Remarkably, the driver, passengers and elephant all walked away unharmed.

Baboons accounted for several claims on their own. At a holiday cottage, one animal sat on the bonnet of a parked car and left a dent that cost roughly R14,000 to fix.

Golf balls were responsible for around eight windscreen claims during the same period. One motorist pulled over after dashboard warning lights came on, only for mechanics to discover that rats had chewed through wiring under the bonnet.

What the numbers reveal

Accidents accounted for more than 90% of all motor insurance claims in the period. Crime, including vehicle theft, made up about 5.3%, while natural events represented 3.1%. Glass damage featured in roughly four in 10 accident claims, often caused by large vehicles flicking stones onto windscreens, though it contributed only 4% of the total money paid out. Write-offs and thefts, by contrast, made up just 12% of claims but represented 49% of all payouts.

Naked co-founder Sumarie Greybe said the data served as a reminder that careful driving alone cannot prevent every incident.

"You can be the most careful driver on the road and still be undone by a single bee," she said.

Naked shares car insurance tips ahead of December holidays

With the December holidays approaching, Naked advised motorists to review their cover, confirm policy details are current and check whether their insurance extends to neighbouring countries before setting off.

Drivers should confirm their regular driver, overnight parking address and vehicle use are up to date. Comprehensive cover protects against damage to their own car, theft and third-party damage, while third-party-only cover excludes their vehicle.

Motorists should save emergency assistance details, know how to arrange an authorised tow and submit a claim, and check their cover and insurance requirements before travelling to neighbouring countries.

Greybe said digital insurance platforms allow drivers to check cover, adjust their excess and update details from their smartphones.

3 articles about baboons and cars

Source: Briefly News