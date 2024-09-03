Global site navigation

Fuel Prices Drop at Midnight to Cheapest Since January; Motorists React
by  Timothy Oates 2 min read
  • Both petrol grades will drop by 92 cents per litre, the fourth month in a row
  • Two grades of diesel will also decrease by between 79 cents and R1,50 per litre
  • Motorists weren't that enthused at the decrease in fuel prices as they commented on social media

JOHANNESBURG - A stable global oil price and a stronger Rand versus the dollar will significantly decrease petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol 93= R21.79 ; Petrol 95= R22.19, Diesel= R19.59
The fuel prices will drop at midnight. This will be to cheapest fuel price since January; Motorists React. Image: @Dr_Matota_F
Source: Twitter

What led to these decreases?

  1. Increase in production by major oil-producing countries
  2. There was a lower demand in certain areas
  3. Anticipated interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve
  4. Brent Crude oil decreased from $83.55 to $78.54 per barrel

This makes it the fourth time in a row that we have price cuts at the pumps.

FuelChange (decrease)InlandCoastal
Petrol 9392 cents per litreR21.79R21.00
Petrol 9592 cents per litreR22.19R21.40
Diesel 0,05%79 cents per litreR19.59R18.80
Diesel 0.005%105 cents per litreR19.69R18.93
Paraffin103 cents per litreR13.77R12.77
LPGAS10 cents per kgR35.85R32.89

A week ago the Central Energy Fund predicted a R1 price decrease.

Motorists respond without much excitement and joy

@KopanoTmt

asks why transport isn't going down in price:

"Why are taxi and bus prices not going down?"

@xNgubo thinks the GNU are behind this:

"I wonder who will celebrate such, we know this is one of the PR exercise for the GNU. People are still jobless, food is at it record high let alone electricity."

@NcedisaNcedisa doesn't think much of the decrease:

"Nothing to celebrate here"

@LAvvocato83 wants to see a decrease in other sectors:

"I hope your governor cuts rates ASAP"

Citizens Share Monthly Expenses and Income Woes

Briefly News reported that South Africa's ongoing economic challenges have ignited a lively discussions on social media regarding financial hardships. Citizens share their experiences, ranging from low incomes that barely cover school fees and rent to high salaries that still fall short of providing a comfortable lifestyle.

The comments underscore many's severe financial difficulties, emphasizing the widespread pressure on households.

Source: Briefly News

