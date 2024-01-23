Netflix subscribers jump by 13 million in 4th quarter

Netflix subscription numbers rocketed more than 13 million in the final three months of last year, the company said on Tuesday, despite price hikes at the leading streaming service.

Netflix finished 2023 with slightly more than 260 million subscribers worldwide, with a profit of $938 million in the final quarter versus just $55 million in the same period a year earlier.

"We believe there is plenty of room for growth ahead as streaming expands," the US company said in an earnings letter.

