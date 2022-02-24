A woman who had her eyes on the latest lux Mercedes Benz has made her wishes a reality by buying it for herself, naming the car "Storm"

Her joy shines through Instagram photos as she explains that she did not have anyone to help her afford the flashy ride

The independent lass is being congratulated by perfect strangers who are inspired by the amazing achievement - bagged all on her own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady made her own dream come true when she bought the car she had her sights on with no one to assist her in signing for it. She showed off her latest conquest on Instagram where she received an influx of messages congratulating her.

The new car owner, who named her vehicle "Storm", captioned the pic with a heartfelt message about how she remained humble and managed to buy her car with no one to co-sign for it. She thanked God for the blessing and had people she's never even met offering congratulations.

A grateful young lady shows off her new car that she bought with no one's help and social media is in awe. Image: forever.phal/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts: Woman buys dream car, shows off her Merc online

The young lady's actions of not only admiring the dream car from afar but actually buying it with no one to co-sign got her several rounds of applause as people on Instagram reacted to the stunner's success.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The lady with the handle Forever.Phal wrote in her post:

"Stayed humble and was able to get my dream car yesterday ❤️"

The fact that she named her car "Storm" suggests that life had been "stormy"" before the blessing arrived.

Even perfect strangers like mostlyhated.shavon were in awe:

"Don’t know you but congratulations❤️"

Divine favour was all shalomoke_ wished for her by saying:

"I tap into God’s good blessings in your life."

Fabulous young lady celebrates treating herself to a speedy new ride: "Forever grateful"

2022 is shaping up to the year many young ladies become new drivers of cars they bought themselves. Briefly News reported that @nny___ on Instagram treated her followers to a series of images of her stunning new car.

The beautiful young woman purchased a Kia K5 GT Line in celebration of her hard work throughout 2021.

She wore a matching grey ensemble as she excitedly posed in front of her new whip. She looked breathtaking next to the big red bow on her brand new ride. The young woman made sure to thank God in her caption.

Source: Briefly News