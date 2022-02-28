Tweeps were moved by a young lady who bought a posh new Audi as a personal gift from herself

She kept the car concealed but Twitter picked up on the fact that it's a luxury brand, which evoked a flurry of congratulatory messages

Some of those who commented were clearly impressed by this as one tweep proposed to her with a witty message

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady took to Twitter to show off her new whip in a post alluding to the fact that she bought it with no help. South Africans were so impressed by this feat that some even asked her to be their girlfriend.

For reasons known to her, the elated young woman kept her new vehicle a mystery by keeping it concealed. The Audi logo on the car cover was all that Tweeps needed to be convinced of the luxurious nature of her gift.

A lady bought herself an Audi and South Africans are reacting with messages of congratulations. Image: @MissNqoko/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Not only was the young woman's act of gifting herself with a luxury vehicle impressive, but people on Twitter also took a shining towards her.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@stephenWkariuki who was clearly enamoured by the lady asked:

Engrossed by the pics on the post, @Mintirho_M said:

"Everything about this is lit, but it's the Fit for me! ."

Joining the countless messages of congratulations, @FinesseSA_ said:

Young lady celebrates her birthday by buying herself a brand new car

According to Briefly News, it seems as though buying one's self a new car is the way to go these days. Imagine being able to buy yourself a car on your birthday - one lucky South African lady does not need to imagine. The beautiful young woman with the Twitter handle @Thlolo15March recently headed online to celebrate her birthday.

In the post, she also shared that she had bought herself a new car in celebration of the special day. Her heartwarming post included a clip of herself unveiling her new baby at the car dealership.

Very soon many locals took to the comment section and shared birthday wishes and congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly News