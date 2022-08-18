MasterDrive has three double tickets for three lucky winners to the Festival of Motoring to give away this Women’s Month

The Festival of Motoring takes place this month from 26 to 28 August and is the first-time motoring enthusiast can enjoy this premier motoring event since the last event in 2019

MasterDrive will also host its annual Women with Drive event at the Festival this year

Women's Month Giveaway: South Africa car lovers can win tickets to the Festival of Motoring

The Festival of Motoring takes place this month from 26 to 28 August and is the first-time motoring enthusiast can enjoy this premier motoring event since 2019, reports Motorpress.

All Systems Go for 5th Edition of South African Festival of Motoring 2022 at Kyalami Race Track

Briefly News reports the fifth edition of the South African Festival of Motoring takes place at the Kyalami race track over the weekend of 26-28 August 2022.

Car brands showing off their new models include Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Toyota, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Mopar, Opel Peugeot Suzuki and Chery.

There'll also be exotic and racing cars on display, making dynamic appearances on the track over the weekend. Public members can purchase tickets at www.howler.co.za and the main gate. The cost starts at R250 per adult and R50 for children between 3 and 12 years old. A shuttle service for festival goers from the Mall of Africa is available for ticket holders.

