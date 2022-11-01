A video of a Honda car a man bought for the sum of N200,000 has got people asking him who sold it to him

The man took the vehicle to a mechanic workshop to have it fixed before the body was repainted with a cool colour

In one of his responses to comments, the man said that he decided to buy a cheap vehicle because that was what he could afford

A young Nigerian man, @de_wan24, got many people asking questions online after he revealed that he bought a used Honda car for just N200,000.

When he drove the vehicle into a mechanic workshop, the front bumper of the car was already off. The car's front and some rear lights were also off.

People asked him to connect them to where he bought the car. Photo source: TikTok/de_wan24

Man transformed dirty car

After the car was baked and repainted, it looked different. The interior was also upgraded with a new stereo system.

The transformed look of the vehicle got many people asking where they could also get such a dirty car to buy, even if it is for a slightly higher price.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with hundreds of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

OMO-OPE said:

"Where can I get one abeg make I use hold body abeg this life no hard na we dey do more than ourselves."

Akande Joshua asked:

"Sey I fit see like 120k car boss?"

bigben.ng said:

"But the way all this mechanic take day drive our cars bah. car wash boy repark my car I nearly shout my throat comot."

Dominic_chukwuemeka said:

"Very strong engine."

sixtusmichaelduru asked:

"What about 400k own sha i fit see?"

FOREIGN said:

"Lol iphone cost pass am."

He replied:

"Normal levels, I no dey do pass myself…where we see ourselves we dey collect am like that."

Man redesigned interior of keke

