Lucky Man Buys Honda Whip With Good Engine for Around R8 000, Repaints & Repairs It to Look New in Video
Cars and Tech

Lucky Man Buys Honda Whip With Good Engine for Around R8 000, Repaints & Repairs It to Look New in Video

by  Kelly Lippke Siphesihle Luthango
  • A video of a Honda car a man bought for the sum of N200,000 has got people asking him who sold it to him
  • The man took the vehicle to a mechanic workshop to have it fixed before the body was repainted with a cool colour
  • In one of his responses to comments, the man said that he decided to buy a cheap vehicle because that was what he could afford

A young Nigerian man, @de_wan24, got many people asking questions online after he revealed that he bought a used Honda car for just N200,000.

When he drove the vehicle into a mechanic workshop, the front bumper of the car was already off. The car's front and some rear lights were also off.

Used cars in Nigeria/the car owner repainted it.
People asked him to connect them to where he bought the car. Photo source: TikTok/de_wan24
Source: UGC

Man transformed dirty car

After the car was baked and repainted, it looked different. The interior was also upgraded with a new stereo system.

The transformed look of the vehicle got many people asking where they could also get such a dirty car to buy, even if it is for a slightly higher price.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with hundreds of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

OMO-OPE said:

"Where can I get one abeg make I use hold body abeg this life no hard na we dey do more than ourselves."

Akande Joshua asked:

"Sey I fit see like 120k car boss?"

bigben.ng said:

"But the way all this mechanic take day drive our cars bah. car wash boy repark my car I nearly shout my throat comot."

Dominic_chukwuemeka said:

"Very strong engine."

sixtusmichaelduru asked:

"What about 400k own sha i fit see?"

FOREIGN said:

"Lol iphone cost pass am."

He replied:

"Normal levels, I no dey do pass myself…where we see ourselves we dey collect am like that."

Man redesigned interior of keke

Meanwhile, Nigeria's popular Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of the interior of a tricycle (keke) looking like a posh car went viral on the internet as people were wowed by it all.

In the clip, the interior was well decorated that the seat matched that of a car. At the centre of the seat is a drink holder.

You would think it was a vehicle being filmed if you never started watching the video from the beginning.

