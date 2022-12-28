A very smart and innovative Nigerian man named Eghosa Igbinosa has built a light truck as his final project

Igbinosa who is a student of the University of Benin was seen posing with the truck which is 80 per cent locally made

He said he spent the sum of N1.2 million (R45 875, 87) to be able to achieve the feat even as he said he is building another car

A student of the University of Benin has displayed amazing innovative skills as he built a light truck for his final project.

The student identified as Eghosa Igbinosa said he decided to embark on the project because there's a huge need for trucks in Nigeria.

Igbinosa built the light truck as his final project. Photo credit: Daily Trust Newspaper.

Igninosa who is a PhD student said he spent the sum of N1.2 million to accomplish the feat.

UNIBEN student shows off light truck he built

In an interview with Daily Trust, Igbonosa lamented that he had financial challenges but was able to overcome them.

His words:

"The major ones were finance and inadequate equipment to fabricate the parts, but we achieved this using basic workshop tools."

Igbinosa said in the interview that 80 per cent of the truck parts were locally sourced.

He told Daily Trust:

"If Ajaokuta and Alaja steel were functional it would have been an added advantage and of great help in producing the parts of the vehicle, because 80 per cent of the components were locally designed and produced/fabricated using local materials and technologies, while 20 per cent were sourced from existing automobile and modified parts like bearings and engine axle.

"The locally produced parts include the wheel assembly unit of the suspension system like hubs, spindle. The upright and lower arms were all locally manufactured using local materials."

He called on the government to partner with him in the further development of the vehicle. His words:

"I would like to use this opportunity to call on the government and the private sector to partner with me to locally produce the imported parts used in the production of the vehicle."

