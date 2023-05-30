Clip of Gifted Young Mechanic Assembling New Car Inside Factory Goes Viral, Peeps Impressed: “I Love Your Job”
- A talented man working at a car assembly plant amazed people as he passed a cable through the body of a vehicle during production
- Many people who saw how expertly the person worked through the nook and cranny of a car praised him
- The young man set a camera close to him as he bolted different parts of a car while demonstrating great speed
A video of a young man working in a factory has stirred massive reactions as people became interested in his work.
In the clip, the man had gloves on his hand as he stood beside the carcass of a newly painted vehicle.
Man at work inside an assembly plant
In one of the videos on his TikTok page, the man wired a vehicle painted in white. He went about the activity without distractions. His movements were well-measured.
After passing a cable through an automobile, he affixed other components to the vehicle. The man was so fast about it.
@Keith Bell776 said:
"Enjoy it now before the robots replace you."
@KOOL K said:
"Some people ask why he moving so fast obviously haven't seen an assembly line. It's a time limit on everything."
@Thesh×ttalker said:
"He did it so quickly."
@moustaphadiallo383 said:
"Be careful because if your employer finds out, you could potentially be in trouble."
@Samuel efe said:
"I need this type of work."
@prosperrozzayjr said:
"I love your job."
@autoelectric said:
"Can I get a job for wiring? I have experience for that and other works also."
@Kofiking Jnr said:
"God bless your hustle bro."
@gye-nyame_1 said:
"Good job bro. How can one apply for this job?"
@kevosty said:
"I am a professional mechanic too....where can I apply?"
@AB said:
"I am interested in that work, bro."
