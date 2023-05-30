A talented man working at a car assembly plant amazed people as he passed a cable through the body of a vehicle during production

Many people who saw how expertly the person worked through the nook and cranny of a car praised him

The young man set a camera close to him as he bolted different parts of a car while demonstrating great speed

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a young man working in a factory has stirred massive reactions as people became interested in his work.

In the clip, the man had gloves on his hand as he stood beside the carcass of a newly painted vehicle.

People told the man they loved his job of assembling cars. Photo source: @styl.227

Source: UGC

Man at work inside an assembly plant

In one of the videos on his TikTok page, the man wired a vehicle painted in white. He went about the activity without distractions. His movements were well-measured.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After passing a cable through an automobile, he affixed other components to the vehicle. The man was so fast about it.

Watch one of his videos below:

Here is another:

See reactions below:

@Keith Bell776 said:

"Enjoy it now before the robots replace you."

@KOOL K said:

"Some people ask why he moving so fast obviously haven't seen an assembly line. It's a time limit on everything."

@Thesh×ttalker said:

"He did it so quickly."

@moustaphadiallo383 said:

"Be careful because if your employer finds out, you could potentially be in trouble."

@Samuel efe said:

"I need this type of work."

@prosperrozzayjr said:

"I love your job."

@autoelectric said:

"Can I get a job for wiring? I have experience for that and other works also."

@Kofiking Jnr said:

"God bless your hustle bro."

@gye-nyame_1 said:

"Good job bro. How can one apply for this job?"

@kevosty said:

"I am a professional mechanic too....where can I apply?"

@AB said:

"I am interested in that work, bro."

Man upgrades Benz

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian man shared a video of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that he upgraded to 2021.

He said upgrading a car is better than getting a new one. He asked people not to make the mistake of selling their old vehicles if an upgrade was available.

Video of a strong mechanic using his bare hands to lift a heavy car engine goes viral

In other stories, Briefly News reported that a strong car mechanic impressed many people on Instagram with his incredible strength.

In a stunning video, the mechanic singlehandedly lifted a car's engine and brought it out of the bonnet without seeking help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng