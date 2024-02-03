Cassper Nyovest kicked off the new month by treating himself to a gorgeous and sleek Mercedes-Benz

The rapper took to social media to share photos of his new ride and thanked Jesus for the lavish addition to his collection

Fans joined the excitement, celebrating Cassper who continues to inspire them with his success

Cassper Nyovest showed off his elegant Mercedes-Benz on social media.

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest indulged in a grand start to February. He unwrapped a brand-new Mercedes Benz as a lavish gift to himself.

Cassper expresses gratitude

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, he posted visuals collecting the whip from the dealership. The musician captioned the post with a heartfelt "Thank you, Jesus."

Cassper's mom marvels at Mercedes-Benz

On 3 February, he posted more snaps and a video of his mom congratulating him and checking the elegant ride. The rapper joked and asked if his mom was going to buy bread in the Merc.

Mzansi congratulates Cassper

Industry friends and followers flooded Doc Shebeleza's hitmaker's timeline swooning over the new addition to his collection of wheels.

@tshepi_mosagale wrote:

"The only Rapper o phelang se music video. ❤️"

kapenda_n said:

"The last slide is every parent's dream. "

@ladydu_sa mentioned:

"You are your mother’s child. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations skeem saka."

@iam_ph joked:

"Guess you gonna need to have an all-white party sooner than December."

@lulocafe posted:

"Yeeeerrrrr this is a beauty of a car! Congrats papa. "

@michaelchrisjay noted:

"Last slide she doesn’t even seem that surprised! That’s the dream! She knows her son can do anything, man is blessed."

@dceevinegram added:

"This is one major reason why we'll keep chasing the dream. ️❤️❤️"

@andile_mwasi said:

"Congratulations mi chomi. May God continue to elevate you."

