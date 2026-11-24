Car shopping in SA is getting simpler, as AutoTrader’s new AI lets buyers ask for what they need instead of using endless filters

Buyers will soon be able to custom-order new cars in their preferred colour and view clearer monthly finance deals

Dealers use the AI tools behind the scenes too, which should mean quicker listings, fairer prices, and more time to build trust with customers

Briefly News attended Dealer Connect in Sandton and spoke to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie about the latest AI rollout

A BMW race car with AutoTrader branding on display at the event (left). AutoTrader CEO George Mienie speaks to Briefly News' Nobuhle Radebe at Dealer Connect 2026 (right). Images: Briefly News

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Buying a car in South Africa usually means a lot of research and clicking through endless drop-down menus. Now, AutoTrader says its AI tool, AutoTrader Intelligence, is meant to take some of that work out of the search.

Speaking to Briefly News at AutoTrader’s Dealer Connect, a networking event for the car industry in Sandton on 12 November, CEO George Mienie said the company’s AI tool lets buyers type what they need in everyday language instead of picking a make and model from a list.

He compared it to chatting with ChatGPT rather than searching manually. He mentioned that the tools are also meant to help dealers list cars faster.

How AutoTrader’s AI search helps car buyers

A decade ago, AutoTrader was a print magazine. It later moved online, but buyers still had to know what they wanted, so anyone without a VW Polo or BMW 3 Series in mind got little help from the filters.

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The new search works differently. Take a couple expecting a baby who asks for safe cars to suit their new life. AutoTrader Intelligence suggests options across several brands, explains why each one fits and helps narrow the list until they land on the right one.

AutoTrader expands new-car buying options

The 'New Car' section will also cover cars that can be ordered, not just those on the dealership floor. These will carry an “Order” label so buyers can tell the difference.

A new feature called 'Configure My Car' is for buyers who find the right model but want a different colour, specification, or extra. They can send that request from the listing, and the dealer can source it.

'New Car Deals' replaces 'Specials' and shows the monthly payment, deposit and finance term, with the option to enquire about a specific deal.

Not everything is live yet. According to AutoTrader, the revamped 'New Car' section goes live for dealers on 1 December 2026, while 'New Car Deals' and 'Configure My Car' launch on 1 January 2027. Intelligent Search is already available to logged-in users.

How AutoTrader’s AI works

Timo Bolse, vice president of product at OLX Group, whose Berlin-based team builds the software behind the tool, said buyers will be able to talk to the AI as they would to an adviser they can trust.

“It’s also not the salesperson, so there’s no bias,” he said.

He thinks it “will feel like magic almost” because the AI does the heavy lifting with the data, and buyers only get clear answers on what matters to them.

Briefly News’ Nobuhle Radebe interviewed OLX Group vice president of product Timo Bolse (left) and business advisor & speaker Katy Leeson (right) at Dealer Connect in Sandton. Images: Briefly News

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Why trust matters when buying a car in SA

A global study reported by Search Engine Land found that roughly 37% of consumers now start their searches with AI tools rather than a traditional search engine. With so much to choose from online, trust matters when it comes to big purchases.

Mienie said buyers aren’t just after the lowest price; they want to know it’s a fair deal. They also want to know if a car has been in an accident and who they’re buying from. AutoTrader launched dealer ratings and reviews about a year ago and plans to improve them over the coming year.

“People buy from people,” Mienie said.

Katy Leeson, a UK-based business advisor and speaker, made a similar point. She said social media gives dealers a chance to build trust, which matters when buyers are about to spend a lot of hard-earned money on something they plan to keep.

How AI AutoTrader Intelligence helps car dealers

The tool has been running for a year to cut down admin for dealers. The AI writes vehicle descriptions, puts photos in the best order, and flags missing ones. AutoTrader says more than 2,000 dealerships now use the AI-written descriptions, and Mienie said this has saved dealers thousands of hours. The same quicker process is being extended to new and used cars, and dealers can still edit the final advert.

“If they are profitable, we are profitable, and then everybody wins,” Mienie said.

Watch snippets of the event here:

What’s next for AI car shopping in SA?

Bolse believes local dealers can learn from markets that adopted AI earlier, using the time saved on admin to build stronger relationships with customers. AutoTrader is also working on an assistant that would let buyers ask questions about a car without leaving the listing.

Asked what excites him most, Bolse shared that he thinks the endless typing and clicking will soon fade away.

“It’s going to be much more human, even though it’s not a human,” he said.

Guests checked in at the AutoTrader Dealer Connect 2026 registration desk (left) before networking at the event in Sandton (right). Images: Briefly News

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Source: Briefly News