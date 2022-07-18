A regular Briefly News client has seen great results after using the platform's exciting display advertising formats, the Profit Button and Interstitial Ads.

Briefly News ran a successful campaign for Hollywood Bets using innovative formats.

This case study explains how Hollywood Bets attracted users to its website and other platforms using these advertising formats.

About the Hollywood Bets campaign

The ad campaign ran in South Africa from 21 February 2022 to 21 May 2022.

The client used Briefly News' Profit Button and Interstitial Ads formats to get clicks.

Choosing formats

Via a collaborative process, Briefly News and Hollywood Bets established that the main goal was to get clicks and then registrations for their product.

Taking this into account, the Briefly News sales team proposed the Profit Button and Interstitial Ads, the most 'clickable' rich media formats we have on offer.

As an added benefit, Briefly News’ team can also design your ads’ creatives at no extra cost.

What is the Profit Button?

The Profit Button format is a special format that is placed dynamically as a separate image layer on top of the website and can be dragged and dropped.

The click-through rate (CTR) is usually around 3% to 4% but depends on the client's creatives. Sometimes, the CTR can reach 5%!

What is an Interstitial Ad?

An Interstitial Ad is a full-screen roadblock ad that appears when a user leaves the article page.

For this format, the CTR is up to 7%.

Hollywood Bets recently made us of Briefly News' Interstitial Ad format for a campaign.

What if I want to use other formats?

Sure, you can use other formats, but if your goal is to get clicks and attract as many users as possible, the Profit Button and Interstitial Ads are the best formats because these formats have the highest CTR.

Let’s compare

In the screenshot below, you can see a mobile Leaderboard ad format:

Hollywood Bets had some great results using Briefly News' exciting advertising formats.

A display banner on the Briefly News website. The CTR for this format is up to 0.5% only.

The same applies to desktop formats of in-text and leaderboard banners. The CTR is rarely higher than 0.5%. These options are better if you would like to create awareness campaigns.

If this is exactly what you are looking for, please contact our Head of the Sales Department, Amy Le Roux, to receive a consultation about display formats.

What creatives, images, or Gifs did we use for this campaign? There were a lot of creatives because the campaign ran for three months.

Below are the creatives that had the highest CTR:

Profit Button

Based on our experience, Briefly News suggests that two ad formats should be active for the duration of your campaign. We also suggest short-term creatives based on events or specials your company plans or activates should be used.

Such a split will help you to keep up a stable CTR with some boost during special events.

The profit button size is no more than 180x180 pixels with a one MegaByte limit. It's recommended that text and creative elements are clear, given the size specifications of the creative.

Interstitial

This creative proposed a 10% bonus on all deposits on one day only, 20 March 2022. The CTR was 5.33%!

"Value for a client is always the first prize for me. Every campaign should be profitable for our clients, so my team and I do everything we can to achieve this," Amy Le Roux, the Head of Sales at Briefly News said.

What were the overall Hollywood Bets campaign results?

Hollywood Bets got almost 13 million impressions in three months, with 423 648 clicks through to their registration page.

The average CTR based on the two ad formats was 3.26%.

To summarise the Hollywood Bets campaign, constant and stable results depend on the impressions requested by the client.

Good conversions cannot be without big volumes and appropriate, quality creatives.

Briefly News' team is always here to help you with developing an impactful campaign.

