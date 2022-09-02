From flying chairs to wars with words, South Africans have seen politicians roughed up one too many times. Admittedly there is something both disturbing and hilarious about seeing usually put-together individuals throw hands in settings where they are meant to be composed.

In honour of the recent clashes with political organisations, Briefly News looks at some notable and cringy moments from Mzansi’s leaders.

South African politicians resorted to unpleasant exchanges on camera.

Source: Getty Images

1. ANC’s festival of chairs

The African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape elective conference at East London in 2017 saw factions of the political party turn violent. Supporters of Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane turned the conference centre into a boxing ring and even hurled plastic chairs at each other.

The drama was captured on live TV and left South Africans talking about the political climate of the ruling party. In addition, the incident left party members injured and in need of medical attention.

According to TimesLIVE, the then ANC National Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa condemned the violence and said the party has tried to abolish factionalism. He said while the ANC is a democratic organisation, people are willing to contest elections but not willing to lose.

2. EFF’s umpteenth clash with parlythe responded security

Probably one of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) most memorable removals from the National Assembly was when former President Jacob Zuma held a question-and-answer session in 2016. As a result, the leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema along with members of parliament from the party, was forcibly removed.

But not before they put up a fierce fight with Parliamentary Protective Service officials. The EFF threw water bottles and their strikingly red hard hats at the security squad. Party members also chanted “Zuma must go” while being ushered out.

According to EWN, paramedics were called in after the tussle, and an MP was carried out on a stretcher. A cloud of white smoke covered the National Assembly corridors after a fire extinguisher was set off. Malema allegedly said that the party was prepared to meet violence with violence.

3. DA vs ANC over land invasion

Public Order Policing members and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department had to be deployed as members of the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the ANC spewed insults at each other at the Chris Hani Hall in Orange Farm in 2016. At the time, DA Mayor Herman Mashaba was due to address the community on land invasion when proceedings were abruptly stopped.

ANC members accused the mayor of undermining ward councillors who belonged to the political party. As a result, opposition party supporters clashed, and the ANC refused to allow him into the area, according to eNCA.

4. Physical altercation overshadows Q&A

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in 2018, things got heated between DA’s the chief whip and the EFF before a fist fight broke out. Members of the political parties began name-calling after John Steenhuisen referred to EFF MPs as “VBS looters”. Malema then shouted “white boy” when the two parties chanted slurs.

Agang South Africa’s MP Andries Tlouamma raised a point of order and said the EFF should not have said that a white person could not talk in parliament. EFF members verbally attacked him.

The Red Berets shouted at him before throwing water bottles, jumping over desks, and eventually physically assaulting the politician. Social media users were outraged and said the actions were Disgraceful and shameful.

COPE press briefing turns violent, President Mosiuoa Lekota explains he is not suspended

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported The Congress of the People (COPE) president Mosiuoa Lekota’s media briefing on Wednesday, 31 August, took a violent turn when a party member attacked one of the leaders.

Lekota called the media after his party decided to suspend him for being an ineffective leader earlier this week. A group of unidentified COPE members barged into the briefing and charged at one of the members who was seated at the table.

According to eNCA, the disgruntled members argued that Lekota had no right to address them because they no longer recognise him as the party’s leader. The members accused Lekota and some members of the party of dividing the political organisation.

