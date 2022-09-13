It is said that behind every successful man is a strong woman. But these leading ladies are standing loud and proud in their careers. From doctors to film writers, these women have carved a name for themselves while supporting their husbands’ highly stressful positions.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Briefly News takes an exclusive look at some politicians’ wives with incredible professions.

Briefly News takes a look at some SA politicians' wives with incredible careers. Image: Rodger Bosch & Oupa Bopape & Nasief Manie

Source: Getty Images

1. Dr first lady – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s wife

South Africa’s first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe is a qualified medical doctor. She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Motsepe also obtained a Master of Public Health in Maternal Child Health and Aging from the Harvard School of Public Health. In addition, the doctor also holds a Social Entrepreneurship Certificate Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Motsepe has worked at several hospitals and private practices across the country and Africa. She also served as the Gauteng Health Department’s Accreditation Committee’s chairperson and has done research on reproductive health and HIV.

According to the Presidency, Motsepe is currently the patron of numerous organisations. Her work extends to the Early Care Foundation, the South African Civil Society for Women’s, Adolescents’ and Children’s Health, and the Students Sponsorship Program. In addition, Motsepe is a trustee of the Hospice Association of the Witwatersrand.

2. Julius Malema’s leading lady

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema’s wife Mantwa Matlala is an accountant. The couple married in 2014 and have two children. However, she is a relatively private person and keeps her personal life away from the public eye.

Matlala was raised in Seshego Zone 1, Polokwane and matriculated at Capricorn High School. According to Celebrities Buzz, she works as an accountant for a company in Johannesburg.

3. Mmusi Maimane’s main chick

Founder of the One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane’s wife, Natalie, holds a degree in English and history from the Rand Afrikaans University, which is now known as the University of Johannesburg.

Maimane’s wife is a former history and English teacher and also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology from the University of South Africa and a Master’s Degree in public administration.

Natalie also studied at Bangor University in Wales and graduated with a Master’s Degree in theology, according to Studentroom.

4. Ronald Lamola’s wife

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s wife Bawinile Prudence Moratiwa Msiza holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Accounting Sciences from the University of South Africa.

According to Linkedin, she is an administrative assistant at Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. Msiza and Lamola wed in March 2013 at the Cunning Moor in Bushbuckridge.

5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's bae

EFF Member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho is an award-winning filmmaker, fashion designer, writer, and actress. She was a learner at Greenside High School in Gauteng and graduated with a degree in Audiovisual Multimedia from the University of South Africa.

She obtained her Master’s in Screen and Script Writing and created a fashion company called, Black Olive Designs. Montsho is a familiar face on the silver screen with notable roles in A Place Called Home, Generations and Rythm City.

The multi-talented woman also produced and directed numerous films and television series such as The Award Ceremony, Nothing for Mahala and A Hotel Called Memory. According to Zalebs, Montsho’s incredible work earned her an award for Best Short Film in 2020 at the Worldwide Women’s Film Festival.

6. John Steenhuisen’s number one

Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen is married to Terry. She works as a non-profit organisation consultant.

Terry assists non-profits to grow their donor base and manage their donor relations. She is also passionate about content writing and all it entails.

According to her Linkedin account, she is a people’s person and is “passionately patriotic.”

Former president’s wife wants a divorce and to expose husband’s finances

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a former president’s wife is filing for divorce and wants to expose her husband’s financial details as part of the proceedings.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the identities of the former president and his wife are not to be revealed.

She filed a the court papers on Thursday and is claiming that she has suffered emotional abuse from her husband as well as had her financial support removed for two years.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News