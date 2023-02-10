Valentine's Day is around the corner, and there are many ways to glam up for that special day

From wearing the right dress to makeup, fashion lovers are making sure to put together the perfect look

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered fourteen Afrocentric hairstyles for the fashion baddie

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The season of love is upon us, and helpless romantics are gearing up for the perfect celebration of love.

However, fashion girlies know that slaying on Valentine's Day is important to make beautiful memories.

Photos of some braided styles for Valentine's Day. Credit: @txzthai, @oureinaa, @naomieve_, @honeyshay

Source: UGC

Legit. ng's fashion team has put together fourteen hairstyles to consider if you're big on African styles.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. Bob length twist

If you're big on short hair and avoid braids, this is a perfect look to go for.

The neat and flat roots and the beautiful shoulder-length twists are easy to rock and wouldn't get in your way much.

2. High ponytail braids

This look is the perfect choice if you're looking for a style that'd bring out your face.

This weaving style will make you look sophisticated and better when made in a long length. Make sure your makeup game is top-notch too!

4. Ghana weaving

This beautiful side-part weaving style is another look to consider if you want your facial features to stand out.

Unlike the previous one, this isn't as tiny in size and infuses some wavy hair at the back to give it a luscious look.

5. Fulani braids

This ever-green style is for bougie babes who dislike trying too hard.

The single cornrow braided forward or both sides of the face flatters one's look in a chic yet tribal way.

6. Cornrows for blondie

If you have your hair coloured, opting for something in the same shade as your hair is a great idea.

This blond all-back cornrow is chic, classy and perfect for the daring babe!

7. Knotless braids

This is all the rave right now, and it is not hard to see why!

The knotless braid leaves a clean look, and using the curly hair attachment will give you a fabulous look.

8. Fringed braids

If you're big on making fashion statements with your hairstyles, this is the one for you.

This beaded fringed braided look is for the unapologetic Afrocentric baddie!

9. Boxed braid

The beautiful thing about boxed braids is that they have a long-staying power.

These wine-coloured braids are gorgeous and perfect for the theme of the season!

10. Basket braids

This is a powerful way to make a statement.

The puffy ends, the circular style and the neat cornrows all come together to make the perfect crown for your head.

11. Faux dreadlocks

If you love goddess looks, then go for these waist-length dreadlocks.

This is an attention-commanding hairstyle that will have bae - and everybody else admiring you.

12. Curly dreadlocks

If you're a fan of long hairstyles, then you should consider these goddess locs.

These are beautiful and easy to style, as seen in the photo below.

12. Bantu knots

This is a playful yet stylish hairstyle to try.

The Bantu knots are a compelling Afrocentric style with which to make a fashion statement.

13. Twist-outs

Ladies with a penchant for curly hair should try this look.

The twist-out style is flirty, chic and stylish and can make a fashion statement depending on how you accessorize it.

14. Chunky dreadlocks

This is a look for you for ladies who are fans of big hairstyles.

These chunky dreadlocks may seem bulky, but with the proper styling, you'd be killing it out there!

Step out for a Valentine's Day celebration in any of these hairstyles and watch heads turn!

Valentine's Day fashion: BBNaija's Beauty, seven other stars serve style goals in fabulous looks

It is the season of love, and while some fashion lovers have got their Valentine's Day look perfectly curated, others have no idea how to go about it.

Whether it's the dress, shoes, hair or makeup, there is a look just perfect for you.

In this article, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng highlights eight looks to draw inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng