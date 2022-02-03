Financial journalist Naledi Ngcobo revealed that she successfully earned an Honours degree from Wits University

Ngcobo shared that while studying she got married, started a family, worked a full-time job and homeschooled her two sons

Her never give up attitude has inspired tons of South African cyber citizens who could not be more impressed by her accomplishment

SABC specialist reporter Naledi Ngcobo recently bagged her Honours degree from Wits University and shared the news online. According to Ngcobo, she got married and started a family while attending classes and working a full-time job.

Ngcobo works as a financial journalist but also homeschools her two sons. She stated that she navigated the Covid-19 pandemic and although it seemed like a daunting task, she managed to bag that degree.

Ngcobo shared a breathtaking graduation photo to accompany the post about the battles she's overcome since she started her journey. Her inspirational story has served as motivation for many South Africans.

Naledi Ngcobo successfully bagged her Honours degree from Wits while juggling a family and full-time job. Image: @NalediJ

Source: Twitter

Ngcobo's motivational social media post gained over 8 000 likes on the bluebird app:

Netizens have been showering Ngcobo with congratulatory messages

@Maphumzela said:

"Was scrolling down then boom the gorgeous Naledi after such a long time. Wow. I’m soo happy and proud of you."

@swelihle110310 shared:

"Oh wow. Raising a family and studying is by far the hardest, if you made it believe me you can go through anything. Congratulations."

@nokuthulavezi_ wrote:

"You’re a champ! Well done mama."

@KabiniTshepo responded with:

"Incredible! Thank you for inspiring Mzansi. Naledi, you epitomise the African possibilities - not just dreams."

@itchybyte tweeted:

"Congratulations! That is a very tough course to be juggling with other responsibilities."

@Mvusowekhaya2 added:

"You are so so so blessed, congratulations."

Source: Briefly News