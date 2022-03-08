A local girl flew the SA flag high when she earned the highest marks for accounting and biology in the world

Jade Reynolds left traditional schooling in Grade 10 to become a Cambridge student and put in all the work to succeed in her homeschooling

The bright student obtained a UCT scholarship where she hopes to do a Bachelor of Social Sciences, majoring in Psychology and Organisational Psychology

A bright Mzansi girl, Jade Reynolds, achieved the highest marks in the world in two subjects, 97% for accounting and 98% for biology, in the November 2021 Cambridge International Exams.

The Durban-based Cambridge student obtained a 94% aggregate and completed a two-year syllabus for Grades 11 and 12 in one year.

Jade Reynolds achieved the highest marks in the world in two subjects.

Jade left traditional schooling three-quarters into her Grade 10 year and opted for home-schooling, doing everything herself. She looked up information and bought the necessary textbooks, downloaded and followed the syllabus outline for each subject, and taught herself.

“I was lucky to find incredible private tutors in my area to assist me with any questions I had on the content and exam technique. I saw each tutor for one hour each week,” she told the Glenwood Cambridge Examination Centre, where she wrote her exams.

The high academic achiever said she missed her friends and social life at school, including all the fun days and events, but at the time it was a decision to improve her mental wellbeing.

Jade obtained a scholarship to study at the University of Cape Town where she looks forward to studying towards a Bachelor of Social Sciences, majoring in Psychology and Organisational Psychology. Her goal is to get a Ph.D. in neuropsychology.

“Since I have known what an academic doctor is, I have wanted to become one,” she added.

Saffas took to Facebook to pour in congratulations for the young lady:

Terry Fritchley said:

“Amazing achievement.”

Nicci Torr wrote:

“What a success story. Best of luck with your PhD.”

Eltina Stenhouse commented:

“Congratulations on a fantastic achievement requiring a lot of self-discipline and dedication. Well done also to your tutors, especially Dr Gray.”

Maureen Lilliecrona reacted:

“Well done on your grades. Also well done to Dr J Gray... an amazing person and teacher… Jacqui Pollock Gray.”

