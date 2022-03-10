A young Mzansi student is using her NSFAS grant to help educate others so that they too can get a tertiary education

Maseja Lethabo started Brainy Crescendos as a means to help others by educating them, as well as employing the unemployed to help tutor others

Knowing the education crisis that exists in Mzansi, Maseja feels it's her duty to provide support to those who do not have

Currently studying herself, Maseja Lethabo dedicates her free time to helping others get an education. The inspiring young woman is doing the most to curb the education crisis in South Africa.

Maseja Lethabo is selflessly giving her every spare moment to help others get an education. Image: Facebook / Maseja Lethabo

Source: Facebook

While Maseja comes from humble beginnings herself and has not much money to spare, she uses her NSFAS grant to fund her tutoring classes.

Maseja is a 21-year-old student at the Tshwane University of Technology studying software development. Knowing the importance of education, she knew she had to do something.

Her tutoring classes are called Brainy Crescendos and they run after school, on Saturdays and during the holidays. Unemployed graduates are hired and trained, helping even further to reduce unemployment in Mzansi.

Briefly News had the opportunity to speak to the inspiring student and get some insight into what motivated her to do this.

“What motivated me to do this was to come to a realisation that education has always been a crisis even before pandemic, although most people did not have time to study that. Children who are supposed to be in school, aren't. For those who are, they mostly lack resources to provide adequate instruction.”

Maseja wants to allow everyone to put their best foot forward and get a tertiary education. Sometimes a little support is all an underprivileged child needs to know that they are capable and worthy.

