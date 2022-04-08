A young woman took social media to share the inspiring news of obtaining her master’s degree in Agricultural Economics

Lerato Patricia Ramafoko shared that the road to her achievement came with its fair share of challenges

The Stellenbosch University thanks to her school as well as her loved one for the unwavering support during her educational journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A South African woman, Lerato Patricia Ramafoko spread inspiration on the timelines by sharing a post proudly announcing bagging her MSc Agricultural Economics degree.

She shared the great news on her LinkedIn account, disclosing that the duration of this qualification made up the hardest years of her life.

Stellenbosch University graduate, Lerato Patricia Ramafoko beams with pride upon collecting her master's degree. Image: Lerato Patricia Ramafoko/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

“Fetching this degree from Stellenbosch University yesterday was truly a testament to God's grace in my life.

“It would be very erroneous of me not to acknowledge the support I have received from my family and close friends during my studies. Your unwavering support and encouragement is something I'll cherish all my life,” shared Lerato on the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The academic achiever also expressed her gratitude to the university, the various agricultural departments as well as her family for the financial support they gave her to ensure she saw her degree to completion.

The cyber community expressed their pride and joy at the young woman’s story of perseverance.

Andrew Makenete responded:

“Brilliant and congratulations.”

Masiziba Ruth Hadebe said:

“Congratulations Lerato. This is amazing and so inspiring.”

Tshomarelo Dikgole replied:

“Congratulations Lerato, I know how hard you worked to get here. You keep inspiring us.”

Mzansi babe celebrates graduating with PhD

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing that validates screaming it from the rooftops and shouting it all over social media, it’s a PhD graduation. A gorgeous Mzansi babe just had hers and best believe she showed it off.

Unless you have worked tirelessly to wear that red cap and gown, you will never know the true pride that comes with it. A notable achievement for sure!

Social media user @DrSello_ earned her Dr title and looked smashing while doing it. The saucy babe shared some graduation snaps online, letting peeps know that they can now call her Dr. Yes, babes!

Source: Briefly News