Recent BA degree graduate, Rethabile Ramaota’s inspiring story of becoming the first graduate in her family was shared online

In the post, she revealed how she was able to fulfil a promise made to her grandmother to buy a flight ticket to attend her graduation ceremony in Cape Town

Although she faced several challenges and almost lost her gogo to a stroke, the young woman’s family was still celebrating her days after achievement

A young woman became the pride and joy of her loved ones after securing her Bachelor of Arts degree and becoming the first person to graduate in her family.

Rethabile Ramaota’s inspiring story was shared on the Varsity World Facebook page, where she disclosed that she had initially decided against attending her graduation ceremony this year until she realised how much celebrating the special moment meant to her family.

Rethabile Ramaota made her family proud after securing her BA degree and ensuring they celebrate the moment. Image: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“As the first university graduate in my family, they are super proud of me and it would’ve been selfish of me to decide I won’t get on the stage and give them the full experience. I had always promised my grandma that when I graduate I’ll buy her first flight ticket and she’d come to see me graduate in Cape Town. How I almost lost her last year to a stroke made this more urgent as broke as I was, I made a way,” Rethabile said in the post.

After fulfilling the promise made to her grandmother, Rethabile’s family is still celebrating her academic achievement to this day.

“It all feels worth the trouble. Every time my grandma looks at me she says at least one good thing happened in our lives and I’m thinking there’s so much more to come I pray you stick around to experience the good life,” said the young woman who comes from an impoverished background.

Rethabile refuses to be defined by her circumstances both past and present but has rather made the intentional decision to push through the pain into a brighter future.

South African online users celebrated the young woman’s accomplishment by congratulating her online with kind and motivational words.

Whasila Arnold said:

“Congratulations to you on these proud and honorable moments you have proved yourself through the Might of God. May the future hold many more successful ventures.”

Linda Mpete replied:

“Congratulations Rethabile. May God bless you. Best of luck with your future endeavours.”

Sbongile Skosana responded:

“Congratulations. Hope you get employment. So that you can plough back to your family and community.”

