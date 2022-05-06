A young South African woman proudly took to social media to share images of her graduation day

The environmental science graduate looked stunning in a pink suit, her graduation attire and flawless make up

Her online friends on the bird app flocked to the post to pour in congratulations and compliments

A gorgeous lady took to social media to share her delight at graduating with her tertiary qualification.

Lonz (@lonazatu) posted two images of herself looking stunning in a pink suit and her graduation attire with her hair and makeup done beautifully.

Saffas showed a recent environmental science graduate love. Image: @lonazatu/Twitter

She captioned the post:

“An entire graduate.”

It takes lots of blood, sweat, tears, and ramen to make it to graduation. When you finally arrive, you deserve to bask in the moment, and this queen did just that!

The environmental science graduate’s Twitter post has over 11K likes and Saffas cannot stop raving about her commendable achievement and her beauty.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@_Bacie__ replied:

“A whole beautiful one at that.”

@Pearl_Mutwa commented:

“Waze wamuhle. Congratulations.”

@ilozum_ responded:

“Omg, you are so beautiful, congratulations.”

@ZiphoSir reacted:

“Congratulations Lona. Usebenzile.”

@BlackAn65843366 said:

“Congratulations. More money in the bank and more cars and trips. To freedom.”

@ashney_m remarked:

“The face, the nails, and the graduate.”

Woman graduates with degree while working 2 jobs and running a hair business

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that juggling work, studies, and personal life can be tricky but it is not impossible, and Ngcebo Mcobothi (@ngcebomcobothi1) is living proof of this.

The young woman inspired many after taking to social media to announce bagging her degree while running several other ventures on the side.

The media and international relations graduate told Briefly News that she started her studies at Rhodes University before later transferring to Witwatersrand University due to personal reasons.

However, fast-forward to 2022, Ngcebo has come out victorious. She shared a Twitter post recently which featured a stunning photo of herself in her graduation attire as well as an inspirational caption that reads:

“Juggling school, 2 jobs, and a hair business was hard. I’m so proud. I did that.”

