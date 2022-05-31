Mzansi is going nuts over cute pics shared online of gorgeous graduating mothers posing with their little ones

The heart-warming snaps of the stunners with their babes were posted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal during their autumn graduation season

Netizens were inspired by the beautiful snaps and the special moments captured of the stunning moms and their adorable little kiddies

Cute online snaps of beautiful graduating mothers with their sweet little ones have wowed the people of Mzansi.

Graduation season is always a pretty special time in South Africa, with inspiring stories of hope and perseverance posted all over social media, encouraging students to keep fighting for their dreams.

Inspiring young graduating mothers snapped with their cute little ones. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has this year decided to double the inspiration factor of their Autumn graduations by capturing heart-warming moments between mommy graduates and their sweet little kiddies.

The heartfelt post once again proves that mothers can do it all even with their little ones clinging to their hips.

An adorable caption accompanied the post, which spoke about the cute kiddies being future graduates at the university. The post read:

“Would you just look at how cute UKZN's future graduates are!”

Some Saffas had serious graduation FOMO

The inspiring post had many netizens wishing that they were graduating with their little ones too!

LaMaluka Maluka said:

“I am going back to school and only because I want to go study with UKZN & have such an amazing graduation.”

Mpoi Keratiloe Makhetha wrote:

“I can't believe my future kids will never see my graduate at UKZN. A big sbwl.”

Sifiso Miya added:

“The future looks bright. Everything is beautiful the child the mother and the ceremony. Yayinhle into.”

Proud mom & daughter duo graduate on the same day: “Dr Mommy”

In a related story, Briefly News also reported on a beautiful mom and daughter bagging their law degrees in the same year.

The mom, who is officially a doctorate holder, shared the inspiring story on social media. Naturally, Mzansi took to wishing the power duo well in the comments section and some couldn't help flirting with the pretty daughter.

We just love when gorgeous moms lead by example and inspire their young daughters to future their education!

