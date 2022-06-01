An inspiring surgeon from KwaZulu-Natal has bagged a PhD from UKZN despite suffering from a rare nerve condition

The brilliant woman was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2017 and could no longer perform surgery because of the condition

But despite her health challenges, newly minted PhD graduate, Dr Michelle Smith, wants to contribute to the medical field

An inspirational female surgeon from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has graduated with a PhD in Health Sciences from UKZN, despite contracting a rare nerve condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In a post shared by the university, fresh PhD graduate, Dr Michelle Smith, said that after qualifying as a surgeon in 2017, she was diagnosed with the condition, which took away her ability to perform surgeries.

A surgeon from KZN has graduated with a PhD in Health Sciences despite suffering from a rare nerve condition.

But instead of allowing the disorder to get the best of her, the brilliant woman decided that she would continue contributing to the medical field, but in an academic capacity, UKZNDABA Online reported.

“I am immensely proud of my academic achievement, especially since it adds new knowledge in a field that I am passionate about,” Michelle said.

Although she is unable to perform physical operations any more, the 37-year-old works as a specialist surgeon at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, mentoring other young researchers, The Witness reported.

In her PhD study, Michelle explored which patients would be high-risk for laparotomy, which is surgery involving an incision being made near the abdominal wall, Healthline states.

She found that patients who suffered with chronic illnesses, such as active tuberculosis and HIV, had a higher chance of mortality and other adverse effects from the surgery.

Saffas send the doctor well wishes

Netizens have congratulated the PhD graduate for her amazing achievement and fantastic contribution to the medical field.

Nombuso Soso Mkhize said:

“Our Grey's Hospital Doctor, congratulations Dr Smith.”

Narvanie Seebran added:

“Congratulations, amazing continue to be an inspiration to others.”

Gloria Dudu wrote:

“Congratulations big boss.”

