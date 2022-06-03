A beautiful Mzansi babe has graduated with a diploma in Industrial Engineering from Vaal University of Technology

Taking to LinkedIn, the young South African thanked the heavens for granting her the amazing milestone

Many Saffas expressed how proud they are of the stunning lady’s achievement

A gorgeous young South African babe has this week bagged her diploma in industrial ingineering (IE) from Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in Gauteng.

We love seeing young Mzansi huns firing up our timelines by sharing inspiring snaps of their graduations and speaking about their academic journeys online.

Stunning South African woman, Sharon Ditsela, shared her excitement about graduating with a diploma in industrial engineering this week. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image and Sharon Ditsela/LinkedIn

Taking to social media, Johannesburg-based Sharon Ditsela expressed how stoked she was after being conferred with the qualification.

The young stunner, who is a manufacturing intern at the Kellogg Company, said that she was grateful for the achievement, thanking the divine for guiding her through the completion of her studies.

Captioning the gorgeous graduation post shared on LinkedIn, she wrote:

“I would like to thank the heavens for making this day a dream come through. I am now officially a qualified IE technician.”

Netizens wowed by her achievement

Mzansi netizens didn’t shy away from complimenting the gorgeous young woman, with many wishing her luck for her future endeavours.

Peter Atkinson wrote:

“Well done you, the world needs IE’s. Keep it up and stick to the principles.”

Justice Mahlake added:

“Congrats. We are proud of you!!!”

Laka Morifi said:

“Well-done and welcome to the club.”

