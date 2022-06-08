Saffas were wowed by a young woman who successfully defended her PhD, which she completed at TUT

The Mzansi woman posted a video of the emotional moment her PhD research was accepted by the university

Bongeka Nomakhepu Mavumengwana-Khanyile thanked her husband, family, research supervisors and examiners for their help along her journey

The netizens of Mzansi were inspired by a young woman who managed to courageously defend her PhD and will soon be graduating with a doctorate in environmental chemistry.

Soon-to-be doctor, Bongeka Nomakhepu Mavumengwana-Khanyile, posted an emotional video online of the moment her study was accepted by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), where she completed her candidature.

A tearful Bongeka shared the thrilling moment her PhD research study was accepted by TUT. Image: Bongeka Nomakhepu Mavumengwana-Khanyile/LinkedIn.

Her PhD defence took place via an online video conference, with the young woman in tears after hearing from the panel of academics that her research had been approved.

The TUT graduate posted the tear-jerking video on LinkedIn, thanking God and all the people who were involved in her success.

“Successfully defended my PhD thesis. I'm thankful to God, my supervisor Prof Okonkwo, and the external examiners from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the University of the Kwa-Zulu Natal (UKZN), who marked my work.

“I'm also thankful to TUT for the enabling environment and the three scholarships received which afforded me an opportunity to present my work locally, internationally and eventually publish,” she added.

Bongeka also thanked her family members for their support and love during her formative years and said that she couldn’t wait for the official graduation ceremony:

“Lots of love to my husband for his love and support on every milestone I have achieved. Looking forward to the capping day with anticipation and great excitement as #Dr Bongeka Nomakhepu Mavumengwana-Khanyile."

Netizens excited by PhD candidate’s achievement

Saffas were inspired by the young woman and shared in her delight about the fantastic achievement.

Dr Faith Mashele said:

“So heartwarming, congratulations, Dokotela BONGEKA NOMAKHEPU MAVUMENGWANA-KHANYILE.”

Adolph Karubanga added:

“It's always an emotional moment. Congratulations!”

Serati Mokgatle wrote:

“Absolutely amazing. What a priceless moment. Congratulations, Doctor!”

