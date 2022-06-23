Graduations are such memorable occasions, especially when those completing their studies had to conquer mountains to cross the finish line

A proud mother-of-two was so excited about her graduation – and rightfully so, the beautiful momma bagged an entire master’s degree

After sharing pics of her special day on social media, Mzansi netizens wasted no time in congratulating the stunner on a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It takes a great deal of courage and determination to graduate from university with any course, and when students finally cross the finish line, there is major cause for celebration.

While obtaining an undergraduate degree is hard enough, bagging a master’s degree is even harder, with many buckling under the pressure.

Olorato Gouse was overjoyed to have bagged her Master of Commerce degree. Image: Olorato Matlhatsi Gouse/Facebook and Olorato Gouse/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

But an excited mom-of-two didn’t allow the academic strain to get the better of her and bagged her degree, challenges and all.

Olorato Gouse took to social media to celebrate her master’s graduation from North-West University (NWU) with beautiful snaps from the big occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This stunner is one determined woman, with the lady working at Curro Holdings and functioning as a mother and wife while completing her Master of Commerce degree. The lady wears many hats and was proud to finally don her graduation cap after the long academic journey.

In a post on LinkedIn, the beaut shared the lovely pics, with the caption:

“Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the purpose of the Lord that prevails, Proverbs 19:21. Master’s of Commerce in South African and International Taxation, NQF Level 9. Special thank you to North-West University / Noordwes-Universiteit and Curro Holdings Ltd."

In true South African fashion, Mzansi netizens celebrated with the mom

South Africans shared the overjoyed woman’s delight about completing her studies and showered her with praise in the comment section.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Caroline Shavhani said:

“Congratulations to you Olorato. Well done.”

Beverley Bennett added:

“You have come a far way Olo…Well done!”

Paulina Lebole Matlala wrote:

“Congratulations girl.”

Beautiful Mzansi woman celebrates master’s graduation from NWU online: “What a challenging journey it was”

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on a stunning South African babe taking to social media to celebrate her Master’s graduation from North-West University.

The Mzansi beauty was excited about completing her studies and posted about how challenging the journey was. Netizens shared in the young lady’s joy and expressed how proud they were of her impressive milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News