Caitlin Antsey was named the top matric of Rustenburg Girls' High School with an impressive overall score of 96.3%

The star matriculant, who got 100% for Geography and 97% for Physical Sciences, as well as Dramatic Arts, shared some of her study tips with Briefly News

Antsey told Briefly News she plans to further her studies to become a biomedical engineer with the hope of bettering the lives of people in need

Caitlin Antsey was among the 897 775 matriculants who eagerly awaited their matric 2023 results. The release of the final marks cemented Antsey's hard work, and all the effort she put in paid off.

Top matric achiever Caitlin Antsey hopes to become an engineer in the BME industry. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Caitlin Antsey is Rustenburg Girls' High School's top matric pupil who finished her high school career with an impressive 96.3% average. The star pupil spoke to Briefly News about her plans and how she achieved stellar marks.

Rustenburg Girls' High School top achiever obtains 8 distinctions

Antsey reaped the fruits of her dedication towards her studies. The top pupil got an impressive 100% for Geography and 97% for Physical Sciences, as well as Dramatic Arts. Her overall score was 96.3% for her final exams.

Caitlin said she was immensely proud of all her results, which were achieved through consistent hard work.

How to achieve good marks in matric final

When asked about her study habits, Antsey shared a personalised approach that contributed to her success:

"Study habits and strategies are unique to every person, but the method I found worked for me was translating my notes into summarised mindmaps which incorporated lots of colours and images as I am a visual learner.

"For subjects which were content-heavy, I made use of flashcards which enabled me to self-assess my knowledge and helped tremendously with recalling large amounts of information.

"The bonus of flashcards is you can take them anywhere, for example, use them while travelling or taking a walk so that you can make optimal use of your study time."

Caitlin added stepping out of one's comfort zone and facing challenges head-on helps build the confidence needed to succeed. The top matriculant took Dramatic Arts as an eighth subject despite being shy and reserved.

She told Briefly News:

"Drama pushed me out of my comfort zone and instilled in me a level of confidence and self-belief which I think was essential to my success.

"I am most grateful to my drama teachers for their invaluable contribution to my high school experience."

A career in biomedical engineering (BME)

With the marks Antsey got, the possibilities are endless. The top performer decided on a career that helps increase the quality of life of people in need through the partnership between healthcare and engineering.

Caitlin revealed she wanted to pursue a qualification in biomedical engineering:

"I am passionate about pursuing a career in the field of Engineering, and I aspire to eventually qualify as a Biomedical Engineer as I am fascinated by the integration of engineering and the healthcare industry and the way in which it can help those in need."

BME is a multidisciplinary field combining engineering, biology, and medicine principles to develop technologies and solutions that improve healthcare. According to Wits, biomedical engineers could design improved X-ray imaging systems, artificial organs, and medical devices that provide a better understanding of disease processes.

Mental health is equally as important as school results

In January, new hopeful matriculants entered their final year in high school. As Antsey and her peers made way for the 2024 matrics, the top learner shared words of advice to those who follow her:

"Enter high school with a positive mindset and seize opportunities that come your way. Maintain a healthy balance between schoolwork and other aspects of life.

"Be kind to yourself; your mental well-being is just as important as your academic success."

