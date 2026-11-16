Four fully funded international scholarships are open to South Africans, with deadlines closing before 5 December 2026

The opportunities include prestigious awards at the University of Toronto, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, and Swiss universities

South African students and postgraduate researchers can access funding covering tuition, housing, travel and living expenses

College students in class. Images: Maskot/Getty

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Four fully funded international scholarships are currently open to South African applicants, with several deadlines approaching before the end of the year. The opportunities span undergraduate through postgraduate level, covering universities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Lester B. Pearson Scholarship at the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto's most prestigious international award, the Lester B. Pearson International Student Scholarship, targets final-year high school learners seeking a full four-year undergraduate degree beginning in September 2027. The scholarship covers tuition, books, accommodation, and additional fees, with over $12 million CAD (roughly R142.6 million) awarded across approximately 37 scholars in 2024.

Applicants must be nominated by their school, and each institution may submit only one nomination per year. Student nominations close on 9 October 2026, with the scholarship application due by 6 November 2026. Importantly, the university warns against fraudulent agents charging fees in connection with this award.

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Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at UC Berkeley

South African citizens and forcibly displaced individuals residing in Africa may apply for a full Master's degree at the University of California, Berkeley, through the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. The scholarship covers all study-related costs, including tuition, housing, food, travel, and visa fees. The application deadline for Berkeley’s Master’s/Scholarship track for the upcoming cycle typically falls around December 1.

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree from an African university, must not already hold a postgraduate qualification, and cannot hold dual citizenship or residency in the US, Canada, UK, or EU. Candidates must first secure admission to an eligible Berkeley Master's programme before applying for the scholarship itself.

Gates Cambridge Scholarship

South Africans applying for the Gates Cambridge Scholarship for the 2027/28 academic year fall under the general international round, with a deadline of either 8 December 2026 or 6 January 2027, depending on the specific course.

The full application, including all supporting documents, must be submitted by 11:59 pm UK time. Scholarship offers go out in early April 2027, and successful candidates must accept within 72 hours. Those unsure which round applies to them can reach out to info@gatescambridge.org.

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships

The Swiss Confederation opened applications for its 2027/2028 Excellence Scholarships on 20 August 2026, targeting early-career postgraduate researchers and artists under the age of 35. Monthly funding stands at CHF 2,450 (approximately R49,572). Three tracks are available: research, PhD, and art scholarships, lasting between 12 and 36 months.

Applications are submitted through Swiss diplomatic representations in South Africa. The Federal Commission for Scholarships has flagged fraudulent scholarship offers circulating online that demand money, stressing that applying for this programme is completely free of charge.

South Africans interested in any of these opportunities are encouraged to begin their applications well ahead of the respective closing dates.

Cambridge choir boys. Images: Chris Radburn - PA Images / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on scholarships for South Africans

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