South African law prohibits both public and independent schools from withholding report cards for any reason, including unpaid fees

A Phoenix parent revealed her child's school refused to release a report card over a R3,000 outstanding balance

Human rights activist Berlinda Belcher urged parents who receive such notices to contact her so she can intervene

Schools can't withhold report cards over unpaid fees. Image: Maskot and jayk7

Source: Getty Images

As the end of the school year approaches, a familiar worry is creeping back for many South African parents: will their child's report card be held hostage over unpaid school fees?

The short answer is no. It is illegal.

South African law is unambiguous on this point. Section 41(7) of the South African Schools Act explicitly prohibits public schools from denying a learner access to their report card, academic records, or transfer certificate because of outstanding fees. The National Protocol for Assessment reinforces this, stating that parents and guardians have the right to access their children's reports and that schools may not withhold them for any reason whatsoever. This rule applies to all public and independent schools offering the National Curriculum Statement, from Grade R through to Grade 12.

The Western Cape Education Department even issued a formal circular, Departmental Circular 39 of 2022, reminding principals and school governing bodies of this prohibition. The circular warned that disciplinary action could be taken against any school principal or representative found to be withholding a report card or matric certificate.

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Students have rights to their reports. Image: xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

What parents can do

Phoenix human rights activist Berlinda Belcher said many families are simply unaware that a pupil's right to their academic record is treated entirely separately from a school's right to pursue unpaid fees. Belcher said:

"A pupil's education and dignity should never be used as a way to collect a debt."

She encouraged any parent who receives a notice tying report card collection to outstanding payments to contact her directly, regardless of which school is involved.

Belcher acknowledged the financial strain many households face at year-end, noting that beyond school fees, parents carry costs for uniforms, stationery, transport, lunches and data for homework.

Schools still have recourse

Vee Gani, Chairperson of the KZN Parents' Association, confirmed the law protects learners from this practice. He said the correct approach is for a school to hand over the report and then engage the parent on a repayment arrangement. Gani said:

"The school cannot deny a pupil their report. Schools normally tell parents to collect the reports of their children from the school. When a parent comes to the school, they give out the report and engage with the parent on how the fees will be paid."

He urged parents struggling with fees to approach school management early and explain their circumstances before matters escalate.

Importantly, schools are not left without options. They may still pursue overdue fees through legal channels or other agreed-upon means. What they may not do is use a child's report as leverage.

Parents who believe a school is withholding a report card unlawfully can escalate the matter to their provincial Department of Education.

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