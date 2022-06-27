South Africa is filled to the brim with gorgeous celebs who slay as mommas while looking amazingly young and beautiful, it’s actually incredible

Gorgeous Mzansi stars like Thembi Seete seem to get more stunning as they get older, with many surprised to learn their real ages

Many of these glowing beauties can even give these 20-year-old babes a run for their money

There are so many famous mothers in Mzansi who seem to be ageing in reverse. In fact, they look so good that you’d be really surprised to learn their real ages!

Whether it’s due to a great skin-care regime, exercise, healthy eating or good genes, some of these celeb babes could easily pass for women in their early 20s.

Pabi Moloi, Pearl Thusi, Thembi Seete and Nyalleng Thibedi look super young for their ages. Image: pearlthusi/Instagram and thembiseete_/Instagram.

Briefly News has compiled a list of four gorgeous female celebs whose ages you’d be absolutely shocked by. All these women look hot and slay in their careers while being awesome mothers to their kiddies.

1. Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi has been in the media game for years, starting her career as a model in the early 2000s, Zalebs reported.

The actress, model and media personality previously noted that hair and skincare are really important to her and she actually makes her own lotions by mixing various products to moisturise her body, Entertainment SA wrote.

Whatever she’s doing is definitely working because sis still has that early20s glow, despite being 34 and a mom to two beautiful girls.

2. Thembi Seete

The former Boom Shaka member shocks many with her youthful glow. Thembi Seete, who currently plays Glady’s on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora, is an absolute beaut.

The 45-year-old stunner previously told Drum magazine that her secret to looking young is working out, drinking lots of water, being playful, trying not to stress too much and staying away from alcoholic beverages. Take note, ladies, this mom-of-one knows what she’s talking about.

3. Pabi Moloi

Pabi Moloi has been in the media industry for more than two decades, with the radio host and former Trending SA presenter a self-proclaimed ‘fit mom’.

The breathtaking 38-year-old beaut has glowing skin and a physique to match, with Pabi working out and eating healthily to maintain that African glow, News 365 reported.

4. Nyalleng Thibedi

This mom-of-one literally looks like a hun in her mid-20s - not a wrinkle in sight! Nyalleng Thibedi, who formerly played Zekhethelo on the SABC 1 series Uzalo, is 41 and previously told News 365 that she prefers using natural products on her skin to give it that gorgeous healthy glow. By the looks of it, her beauty regime is definitely working.

