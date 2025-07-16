When is Quicksilver Book 2 coming out? Release and key updates

Quicksilver Book 2 officially has a release day! The highly anticipated sequel is expected to be released on 18 November 2025. While appearing on a podcast in August 2024, the author, Callie Hart, used three words to describe the second book, saying:

Total absolute mayhem. The dynamics between the characters are amplified tenfold. It is an all-gas, no brakes rollercoaster.

Key takeaways

The first book in the Fae and Alchemy series, Quicksilver , hit the shelves in June 2024 .

series, , . It amassed over three million mentions on TikTok in its first two months of release and became a number one bestseller on Amazon .

in its first two months of release and became a . In December 2024, Callie Hart inked a seven-figure deal with Netflix for a movie adaptation of the books.

The second book is officially dropping on 18 November 2025, as stated. On 29 January 2025, Callie Hart took to social media to reveal its title. Her Instagram post in part read:

Book 2 in the Fae and Alchemy series (Brimstone) is coming, guys! Yes, we have a title and a blurb. Shout out to Anthony Palmini for voicing the trailer as Kingfisher. You can preorder now!

The sequel's release date was delayed by almost a year, reportedly after the Hodderscape publishing company acquired Callie Hart in September 2024.

The timeline adjustment was likely vital to accommodate the new partnership and a full marketing rollout for the book. Hodderscape CFO Molly Powell said in a statement:

I am a huge fan of Quicksilver. From the first page, I was captivated by Kingfisher and Saeris' love story. Hodderscape's acquisition of the hottest fantasy sensation of the year mirrors our success so far and ambition for the future.

Saeris Fane is expected to continue looking for a way back home in the sequel

In Quicksilver Book 1, twenty-four-year-old Saeris Fane comes face to face with Death himself (Kingfisher of the Ajun Gate).

This reopens a gateway between realms, transporting her to a land of ice and snow. With Fane's metal manipulation power, she must work together with Fane to save both their worlds. Despite their rocky start due to Kingfisher's attitude, they develop a strong connection.

Saeris soon discovers that he is her only ticket back home. In a December 2024 interview with Swoon magazine, Callie hinted at the romantic theme in book 2, stating:

Readers enjoy a foes-to-lovers story. It will be satisfying to watch the evolution of Kingfisher and Fane's relationship.

Quicksilver Book 2 is not the last one in the Fae and Alchemy series

The FAQ page on Callie's website notes that the Quicksilver series is intended to be a fantasy trilogy. So, a third book will be released after Brimstone. On 3 December 2024, the author took to Instagram to share with her fans that the trilogy will hit the screens in a couple of years, stating:

Quicksilver is getting a movie, guys! Soon, Netflix will turn Fane and Fisher's story into the most amazing visual masterpiece.

FAQs

Quicksilver Book 1 has a 4.36 rating on Goodreads. Its compelling storyline continues in the sequel.

How does Saeris become Fae?

Book 1 leaves readers yearning for more. In its ending, Fane emerges from the pool of quicksilver, half-vampire and half-fae.

Can a 13-year-old read Quicksilver?

The book is not recommended for people under 17. This is because it contains depictions of graphic violence or adult-related situations.

Wrapping up

Quicksilver Book 2 (Brimstone) will be released on 18 November 2025. Like the first book, the sequel's fast-paced action and romantic theme are expected to make it impossible for readers to put it down.

