A viral Facebook clip captured Cyan Boujee's explosive reaction after Naquueda took home the Beauty Influencer of the Year title at the SASMA awards on 21 November

Cyan Boujee was visibly furious during the livestream, with a caption describing her as crashing out over the loss

Social media users were divided, with some calling for legal consequences while others defended Naquueda

Drama unfolded at the SASMA awards on 21 November when Cyan Boujee attacked Naquueda after the latter was announced as the Beauty Influencer of the Year. A viral Facebook clip shared by Palesa Rodgers captured the chaotic moment and quickly set social media alight.

Cyan Boujee gets physical with Naquueda at the SASMA awards. Image: @cyan.boujee24 / @_naquueda

Source: Instagram

The meme-style video blends event footage from the awards ceremony, seen through a livestream overlay packed with live chat reactions, with an animated CGI avatar in the foreground. A bold on-screen caption sums up the moment bluntly: "Cyan Boujee crashes out after Naquueda won Beauty influencer of the year at the SASMA awards."

In another video by CelebsofMzansi, Cyan Boujee's voice cut through, saying: "I'm not even playing, I'm mad." She insisted that the influencer must have paid for the award. Meanwhile, Naquueda can be heard giving her acceptance speech, expressing gratitude to her supporters while the jeering continues in the background. Listen to Cyan's words before the fight below:

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Cyan Boujee then physically confronted Naquueda after the announcement, hurling her to the floor with one hand. The SASMA award winner was trying to leave before the confrontation escalated. Watch the incident by clicking here; viewer discretion is advised. See Naquueda with her award below:

Netizens react to SASMA clash

The clip tore through Facebook, drawing sharp reactions from peeps who had plenty to say about Cyan Boujee's behaviour:

Nonhlanhla Barbie Mngomezulu wrote:

"Yeeeer this one must be dealt with legally, ayolala kuma cell maybe this thick skull of hers will work 😭she's a mean girl and bully, she thinks she's above the program I don't care what Naquueda might have said or done kodwa such behaviour aiii cha ngeke"

Solar Butjaz noted:

"She's strong...hurled her down with one hand"

Ngoako Timsy WA Tshikwane observed:

"Girl tried to avoid her"

Goodluck O. Okonko warned:

"Never turn your back while in the presence of your enemy!!"

Nkatekow Mabz said:

"And people will encourage this behavior and say sesi cyan"

Flo Mathontsi offered a contrarian take:

"Instead, Naquueda is the one we should be calling a bully"

Other Briefly News stories on Cyan Boujee

Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo was granted a protection order against DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in November 2026 after Cyan missed the scheduled hearing following weeks of online threats of physical violence sparked by an alleged love triangle.

Cyan Boujee announced in a bubble-bath video in October 2026 that she was reopening her booking calendar exclusively for outdoor festive season gigs after a social media break, prompting fans to flood the comments with speculation that she had secretly given birth.

Following the Randburg court ruling and a brief social media deactivation, Cyan Boujee resurfaced on Instagram in November 2026 with scenic holiday photos from Mauritius captioned "Your honour, the circumstances were tropical," a playful nod to both her real name, Honour, and the courtroom drama.

Source: Briefly News