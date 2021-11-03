Khanyi Mbau is thinking of her late mother Lynette Sisi Mbau a little extra today as it would have been her birthday

Taking to social media to wish her mom, Khanyi shared some pictures, remembering the incredible woman she was

Seeing the post, people flocked to the comment section to let Khanyi know how beautiful her mother was

Khanyi Mbau is celebrating a queen today: her late mother Lynette Sisi Mbau. Losing her mother was difficult but it also motivated Khanyi to try and be even half the woman she was.

Khanyi Mbau's late mother Lynette Sisi Mbau was a beautiful and strong woman, just like her daughter. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Being the daughter of a woman who courageously strove to better herself and her family’s life by taking on a corporate job and leaving her children in the care of her parents, Khanyi learnt a lot from her mother’s bravery.

Taking to social media on her birthday, Khanyi shared a few pictures of her beautiful mother and wished her a happy birthday.

Khanyi posted:

Khanyi’s mother Lynette, a finance officer responsible for the pension fund at the Barclays bank, had the actress while she was unmarried. As a young career woman, circumstances forced Lynette to leave her baby Khanyi under the care of the grandmother, who raised her. Khanyi has always respected her mother for the sacrifices she made to give them a better life.

Seeing Khanyi’s birthday post to her late mother, fans, friends, family and fellow celebs took to the comment section to remember Lynette.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@joliejowel said:

“Happy birthday, wow your mom is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@house_of_queen_makeup said:

“Happiest birthday to your gorgeous mom my friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@iamchocolattebby93 said:

“Whaaaaaaaat... now we know where you got this hotness from... Happy birthday to the Queen Mother.” @nwabisa_lindani said:

“Your mom is very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday, mother of our leadership ”

@unaclothingg said:

“Your twin sister! Happy birthday mom.”

Source: Briefly.co.za