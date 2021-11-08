Ayanda Borotho Candidly Shares Lessons From Her Journey of Self-Love

Former Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho is well-known for dropping some inspirational content on her social media posts

Ayanda recently published her memoir called Unbecoming to Become , where she details life lessons that contributed to her growth

On social media, the author shared a thought-provoking snippet from her thoughts that touched on the kind of thinking necessary to live to the fullest

Ayanda Borotho's followers are always looking forward to her inspiring social media posts. The actress is always shedding some light on ways to improve one's mindset, promoting self-love and growth.

TimesLIVE reports that Ayanda Borotho shared some insight from her memoir that detailed her experiences on her way to finding the deepest sense of self-love. The actress opened up about some realisations she made about human obligation and how she stopped that feeling from crippling her growth as a person.

In a touching Instagram post, Ayanda wrote about how people should avoid feeling like they owe their lives to someone who did something nice for them. She speaks about the heavy burden that comes with the transactional nature of our society.

To warn followers to avoid dedicating their lives to repaying debt in the form of favours, she said:

"I'm learning that one of the biggest and heaviest loads we carry is the burden of "owing" people and the "expectation" to pay back for what was or is being done towards us or for us."

"We owe parents for not abandoning us. We owe friends for being in our corner. We owe husbands for not cheating on us and being good fathers. We owe employers for giving us and keeping us in the job. We owe those who have opened doors of opportunity for us. What a huge debt it must be to carry."

"The world would be so much better if we learned to rid ourselves of expectations for doing what we should be doing in the first place and it would even be better if we didn't live through life feeling indebted to the world."

