Lady Du has been doing the most despite a silent medical battle she has been fighting since the day she was born

Taking to social media to share her story, Lady Du let fans know she was born with a lung issue and asthma that makes performing really difficult

Fans were wowed by the news as you would never say Lady Du was struggling as her performance are lit

Stunning Amapiano DJ Lady Du has secretly been suffering a battle not many know about. Having been born with a lung condition and still made such a success of herself, Lady Du gives all the glory to God.

Lady Du has been battling with her lungs since the day she was born. Making it out alive, her Dr called her a “miracle baby.”

Taking to social media to share the story of her silent struggle, Lady Du explained that despite her health condition and by the grace of God, she has been able to perform without any consequences, reported TimesLIVE.

Not only does Lady Du have asthma, her doctor told her that her lungs are underdeveloped and "too small to carry my weight.” Lady Du wants people to know that she is “giving everything” when performing, it is not as easy as she makes it look.

Lady Du posted:

Fans were taken aback by Lady Du’s post as they obviously had no idea. It just shows you how many people are fighting battles no one even knows about. Peeps took to the comment section to thank Lady Du for sharing this.

@nomsa_sasa_baby said:

“So touching though but I am proud of you and your talent it's amazing❤❤every time I see u perform you won't say. God bless you You are so strong keep it up and keep shinning❤❤❤”

@ntuthunyiki said:

“ Wooow all I can say u are a true inspiration to those who have the same condition like yours .. UYouso strong an energetic I never see any down moments with u KEEP PUSHING STRONGLY I LOVE ❤ YOU sisi.”

@ndeko_waka_simams said:

“Sorry sis, try and do a lot of swimming ♂️ my cousin had the same problem,1 day aunt was flipping through the channels, then she saw this program about people with asthma and their problem or difficulties they then recommended swimming, so she made him join the swimming team. He did a lot of swimming to our surprise till to today he hasn't visit the Dr with asthma problems.”

@itsss_adelaide said:

“Your performances are always lit mamiee❤️... No wonder you don’t dance much but your dancers do the work for you. And as your voice”

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9 to 5 salaries to finance their own dreams

Lady Du encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story, reported Briefly News.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

