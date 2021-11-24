Internationally renowned South African DJ Black Coffee has received a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The house music producer took to his Twitter account to acknowledge the nod shortly after the announcement

He has been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his 2021 album release, Subconsciously

The house music producer received the nod alongside fellow big-name international headliners, including Marshmello, Major Lazer, and Ten City.

The house music producer received the nod alongside fellow big-name international headliners, including Marshmello, Major Lazer, and Ten City.

Black Coffee has received the nod for a Grammy award. Image: @RealBlackCoffee

Source: Twitter

The 2022 annual awards will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on 31 January.

Tweeting under his verified @RealBlackCoffee Twitter handle shortly after the announcement, the DJ simply wrote:

"I have no words. @recordingacademy nomination."

The social networking platform has since been a hive of activity, with industry peers, fans, and followers all making it a point to raise a glass to the monumental achievement.

Outpouring of pride over nomination

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@LuloCafe said:

"That Grammy is coming home! @RealBlackCoffee."

@KMotlokwane said:

"It's the pinned tweet for me that inspired this. Well done, Abuti Wa Rona. We continue to be inspired."

@Zonk_Black added:

"Congratulations, king. Lead the way."

Black Coffee stans King Monada's mega-mansion

Recently, Black Coffee raised a glass to King Monada, who, as Briefly News previously reported, is basking in the glory of owning the title deed to a sprawling mansion.

The mention from Black Coffee was among some of the biggest from the stream of comments that flooded into the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker's feed after he posted a picture of the property on social media.

It's undoubtedly one of his biggest flexes yet or any other seen on social media in recent times, as artist Khutso Steven Kgatle, commonly known by his stage name King Monada, enjoys his newly-built abode.

The muso took to Twitter to post a snap of the mega property, and instead of expectantly turning green with envy, Mzansi social media users doffed their hats off to the entertainer for striking gold.

King Monada has long paraded the gem while it was under construction. Taking to his @KingMonada Twitter account, he wrote:

"Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house."

Source: Briefly.co.za