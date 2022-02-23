Women are on the rise and there are many Mzansi boss babe celeb mommas who have made this clear. While it might not be easy doing it on their own, these women rock it!

DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Ntando Duma and Kelly Khumalo are just a few of the incredibly inspiring celebrity women in Mzansi who are both incredible mothers and phenomenal businesswomen.

Be it divorce, scandals, being cheated on or torn apart for their every move, these ladies have never let the opinions of others stop them from sparkling.

Today, Briefly News celebrates just four inspiring female celebs who have proven that single mommas can hold their own.

1. DJ Zinhle

While our gurl might be in a happy and functioning relationship with the sweetest man, Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana, she is still an independent momma bear who has built an empire all on her own.

Her turbulent relationship with AKA left Zinhle a single mother. Raising Kairo, Zinhle knew she needed to set a good example for her baby girl, and she has exceeded that by far!

Zinhle owns multiple businesses from interior design to jewellery (Era by Zinhle), she does it all! She is also a talented DJ with chart-topping tracks such as Umlio, and a reality TV queen.

Still to this day, Zinhle is not about to rely on a man, even though Bongz is a total sweetheart. Marriage is not for her, she prefers holding her own. Her two gorgeous girls have a phenomenal example as a mother.

Her net worth is sitting at around R42 million, according to apumone.com.

2. Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is one of the strongest women Mzansi has had the pleasure of watching evolve. She is the proud mother of two girls, Thandolwethu Mokoena and Okuhle Thusi.

She has shaken the entertainment industry in South Africa and parts of the world too. Being an actress, TV host, radio presenter, and model, Pearl has managed to break into almost every sector of the entertainment game.

Being the outspoken female that she is, Pearl has faced a lot of shade and backlash in her time, however, she’s always shown haters flames with her success.

Some of the roles Pearl is known for being in the films and series; Queen Sono, Fistful of Vengeance, The Scorpion King: Book of Souls, Catching Feelings and Kalushi.

The stunner's net worth is set to be sitting at a whopping R31 million, according to Richest.

3. Ntando Duma

This momma is definitely helping her baby girl Sibahle follow in her outspoken and flaming footsteps.

Ntando is a South African actress, model, presenter, and MC, known for her role of Zinzi Dandala on e.tv’s soap opera Rhythm City.

Being the founder of a foundation called Inspire A Teen SA, Ntando does the most to set a good example for all young women out there.

This hot single momma’s net worth is estimated at $100 000 and $1 million, according to Style You 7.

4. Kelly Khumalo

This saucy South African singer is the proud momma of two children; a son named Christian and a daughter named Thingo.

Kelly has never been married. She was blessed with her two beautiful children as a result of her relationships with JubJub and Senzo Meyiwa.

Despite the constant shade that is being thrown at Kelly regarding her relationships, spiritualism and so much more, this honey has an impressive net worth estimated around R22.5 million, according to Famous Birthdays.

