South African singer Big Zulu came under fire from social media users after he posted pictures alongside Gogo Esther Mahlangu

The Ivolovolo hitmaker was accused of seeking relevance using an elderly person who is yet to recover from a traumatic experience

Peeps agreed that controversial YouTuber Slik Talk was correct when he said that the star is always seeking relevance

Big Zulu's kind gesture backfired in his face. The singer recently shared on his Instagram page that he had taken time out of his busy schedule to visit Gogo Esther Mahlangu.

Mzansi has shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's recent Gogo Esther Mahlangu. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Dr Mahlangu had all of Mzansi worried about her well being when it was reported that a thug had broken into her Mpumalanga home and gotten away with her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Citizen reports that a police statement issued after the incident revealed that the robber punched the 87-year-old renowned artist in the face before tying both her hands with a cable.

The Imali Eningi star decided to visit Gogo Mahlangu to see how she was doing after the traumatic ordeal. He shared pictures from his visit on Instagram, revealing that she had agreed to paint a custom Carvela for him. He wrote:

“It was a great joy and blessing to finally arrive at the courtyard of my grandmother Esther Mahlangu’s house. She said she will draw me a Carvela.”

According to ZAlebs, peeps roasted the singer for his kind gesture. Many accused him of visiting the artist to seek relevance.

@angazi_nje said:

"Big Zulu uthand' i attention I know him, he has been to Limpopo a couple of time and he has never thought of visiting Gogo Mahlangu..he saw it fit now cause she was on the news recently... The people are forever acting."

@makulu_baas added:

"Clout chasing."

@LeloHustla noted:

"From Zola 7 to Dr Easter Mahlangu, I'm sure Slik Talk is like, "I told u so" wherever he is."

