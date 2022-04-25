Reality television star Andile Ncube and popular media personality Pearl Modiadie are rumoured to be Mzansi's latest celebrity couple

The celebrities were spotted kissing and cuddling while having a cosy breakfast date for two at Tashas restaurant in Morningside

Modiadie has, however, rubbished the reports claiming that she is just friends with the Young, Famous and African star

Young, Famous and African star Andile Ncube is a ladies' man. The star grabbed fans' attention when he had a fling with Diamond Platnumz's baby mama Zari during the popular Netflix reality show.

However, Ncube's fling with the Ugandan socialite seems not to have materialised after he was spotted kissing and cuddling with radio personality Pearl Modiadie.

The two stars allegedly ignited romance rumours after their cosy date at Tashas restaurant in Morningside last month, City Press reports. A source close to the publication shared that Andile and Pearl are still getting to know each other.

According to The South African, staff members at the restaurant said Andile and Pearl could not keep their hands off each other. The two stars were reportedly kissing and cuddling during the date. The staffer said:

"They came last month, sat at the table next to the tree, holding hands, and touched each other like a couple. They even left together and kissed in the parking lot in front of many people. They looked very cosy and touchy."

The mother of one has rubbished the news, claiming that she and Ncube are just friends. She, however, confirmed that they went for a breakfast date at Tashas, but that's all.

“We are friends. We are not dating. We did go to Tashas. Friends do go for breakfast now and then, don’t they? But, we are not together."

