Mohale Motaung is taking big steps to ensure that members of the LGBTQ+ community get equal recognition in the society

The actor and media personality took to social media to share that he hosted the first-ever gay parade in Mbombela

The star's fans and followers applauded him for using his platform to campaign for the rights of the marginalised LGBTQ+ members

Mohale Motaung is using his position in society to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The actor revealed on social media that he hosted the first-ever pride parade in Mbombela.

Mohale Motaung has been hailed for hosting the first-ever gay pride movement.

Source: Instagram

The star flooded Instagram with images from the fun-filled event. He revealed that the main purpose of hosting the parade is to create an equitable society for all. He wrote:

"We act as a force for change, supporting a movement towards an equitable society for all! ️‍Today, I hosted the first-ever Pride Parade to take place in Mbombela. My heart is happy! LGBTQI + rights are human rights!"

South Africans hailed the star for taking the initiative to create equality for all. Many encouraged Mohale to keep using his platform to raise awareness for the marginalised communities.

@szaso_ said:

"Love the last slide. it's giving what it should give. We better understand."

@zoelicvendela added:

"Yes, thus what we love to see."

@thanduxolo_lodrick commented:

"Why ddnt we been informed about this coz every mp pride we get informed wats happening here."

@fanele.sthole.391 wrote:

"Yes we exist."

@nokulunganerisa noted:

"❤️❤️❤️ About time."

@ntinnopiwe added:

"Thank you for recognising this day, y'all are beautiful."

