Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara , has been in the headlines after facing financial trouble and many came out willing to help the singer

, DJ S'bu recently responded by criticising the singer , and music executive Nota Baloyi agreed as he alleges that Zahara is not sober and needs help

, Nota made speculations about Zahara's label, Warner Music Africa, alleging that they supply the singer with heavy drugs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Controversial personality Nota Baloyi has recently made serious allegations against Zahara and her record label, Warner Music Africa.

Nota Baloyi encouraged others not to help Zahara with her financial trouble and says she will buy drugs with the money. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota/@zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara publically opened up about her financial woes and what caused them. The singer recently blamed DJ S'bu for her money troubles. Nota Baloyi tweeted in defence of his peer, saying no one should help Zahara.

Zahara has been public about her financial trouble and has recently accused DJ S'bu of exploitation. Image: Instagram/@zaharas

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi made serious allegations against Zahara and Warner Music Africa

According to ZAlebs, Nota took to his Twitter to defend DJ S'bu after Zahara's allegations of exploitation. Nota alleged that the Loliwe singer is under the influence of hard drugs.

Nota also said that he noticed strange behaviour from Zahara ever since she joined Warner Music. Baloyi says he suspects that the singer's label gives her access to drugs.

Mzansi unimpressed with Nota Baloyi's allegations

Nota's theories did not go over well with tweeps. Some found his words disrespectful.

Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has also accused rapper Emtee of using drugs and this is not his first time accusing artists of drug use.

Referencing Nota's track record of saying artists use drugs, @gwexe_bongani commented:

"You always say people use drugs. Are you a dealer sir?"

Some thought that Nota is only commenting to score brownie points with his music industry peer DJ S'bu.

@AALLDDAAYY wrote:

"Is Sbu paying you to come to his defence?"

@Lokothwayo11 commented:

"You will always defend Sbu because of what you did to Makwa."

Nota Baloyi says SA celebs will use Rick Ross shoutout to resurrect dead careers

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has weighed in on the video of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning the names of some local stars. The Boss gave shout-outs to some local talents, appreciating them for their work.

The Money In The Grave rapper mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others, in the video making rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News