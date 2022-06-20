Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising her ex-husband rapper Kanye West via social media

The reality TV star shared a photo of the Donda rapper featuring their four kids , North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

, In her caption, Kim thanked Kanye for being the best dad to their babies; the couple divorced early this year

On Sunday, June 19, the world celebrated Father's Day. It is the day of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

Kim Kardashian praises Kanye West for being best dad. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian took to social media and showered her ex-husband rapper Kanye West with praises on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

In the sweet post sighted by Page Six, the mother of four thanked the rapper for being the best dad to their kids.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Skims founder also honoured her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings with mom Kris Jenner.

“The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” Kim captioned one of her pics with Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim Kardashian faces Marilyn Monroe dress aftermath: "Permanently damaged"

In more world celebrity news, Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian got the honour of wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress that was stored in a private Museum. Kim Kardashian chose the dress hoping to make pop culture history, but the plan may have backfired after the socialite received a ton of backlash.

According to eNCA, Kim Kardashian attempted to make alterations to the dress to fit her, resulting in irreversible tears in the delicate fabric. Briefly News reported that Kim went on a strict diet to fit into the dress. Fans shared images of the dress upset at the state.

