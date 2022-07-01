Egg Still the Most Liked Photo on Instagram with Over 56 Million Likes

An image of a hen's egg is trending at number one on Instagram, edging out Kylie Jenner who had the coveted position

The photo was posted by an account called world_record_egg which urges people to whitewash the record set by the reality TV star

Kylie took the threshing by the egg in good stride and posted a previous photo of herself frying an egg on the tarmac

Photo of egg (l) Kylie Jenner (r). Photos: world_record_egg, Kylie Jenner.

Source: Instagram

Photo garnered 30.5 million likes

Guinness World Records reports that an account called world_record_egg posted the photo on Friday, January 4, urging people to like it and surpass the record set by Kylie Jenner at 18 million.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," read the previous post.

By Monday, January 14, the photo of the egg duly surpassed the reality TV star's total boasting 30.5 million likes during that afternoon. Now it boasts 56 million likes.

Kylie set the world record on February 2018, with her post announcing the arrival of her baby daughter, Stormi, which was 18 million likes.

This is madness

"This is madness. What a time to be alive. Thank you so much for all of your support and messages," said the anonymous account.

"I'm gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang Mic drop," read another part.

The story of the egg came hot on the heels of a new record for the Fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram by K-Pop rising star Kang Daniel.

The excitement around the egg account grew as the possibility emerged that breaking the record held by a social media titan celebrity just might be possible.

Kylie took it well

The reality star took it all in stride and responded by posting an older video of her trying to fry an egg on tarmac.

"Take that little egg," she captioned.

Jenner, however, still retains the record title for the highest annual earnings for a celebrity (female, current), which may be some comfort.

In the world of social media, prior to a recent update on Twitter, an image of an egg represented accounts which did not have a profile photo.

