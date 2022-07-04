Angelina Jolie cut a glamorous figure as she enjoyed a shopping day out with her two beautiful daughters

The actress was with the girls identified as Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome, before joining pal Salma Hayek

The family enjoyed a day of shopping, and the actress bought some kitchen utensils to take home

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has recently been spending time in Rome while directing a new movie, Without Blood.

Angelina Jolie enjoys shopping day out with daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome. Photo: Daily Mail.

Angelina seemingly brought her children along for the trip too.

She was spotted enjoying a day out with her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, even meeting up with pal Salma Hayek later on.

Daily Mail reports that the Hollywood star, 47, donned a flowing sand maxi dress and high-waist trouser co-ord for the outing, with a spaghetti strap detail, showing off her tattoo-decorated arms and upper back.

Angelina added a pair of platformed espadrilles to her look, with a large camel handbag slung over her shoulder.

Her brunette tresses were pulled away from her face in a dark claw clip, as she shielded from the Italian sun in a pair of circular framed sunglasses.

Stepping out in the city, her daughter Zahara walked alongside her in a sage green sundress and a pair of black high-top Converse trainers.

While Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne, sported a pair of grey jeans and a matching crew neck sweatshirt.

Taking a look at the selection of food on offer, she also browsed a spice stall at piazza o Campo De Fiori -

Angelina Jolie claims divorce from Brad Pitt has halted her career

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the ongoing divorce between actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is the reason the 45-year-old actress has taken a backseat from directing. Jolie, who starred in the movie Maleficent, revealed that the family drama has denied her time and concentration, which makes it difficult to commit to her directing aspiration.

That has made the mother of six stick to acting as she tries to balance the Hollywood career and family.

