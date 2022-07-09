In 2020, Kanye West rented forty-nine things in total from The David Casavant Archive

David, a 31-year-old consultant, collector, and stylist, is requesting R3.2 million to replace the 13 lost pieces and R3.7 million for outstanding rental fees

The archivist started working with Ye in 2014, and in his web portfolio, he includes both Ye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian 12 times

Kanye West has been sued by fashion archivist David Casavant for not returning some rare items.

Kanye West getting sued by Fashion Archivist David Casavant. Photo: David Casavant, Daily Mail UK.

Kanye faces lawsuit from an archivist

Fashion historian David Casavant sued Kanye West for failing to return 13 of the 49 items of apparel he rented to him back in March 2020.

The Good Morning crooner is being pursued by the 31-year-old stylist, collector, and consultant for R3.2 million in unpaid rental fees and R3.7 million to replace the 13 missing "unique, esteemed pieces," according to TMZ.

Kanye owes David rare items

David's invoice included 49 things, one of which was a Helmut Lang vintage blue denim jacket.

In the renowned black-and-white music video for Rihanna's 2015 single Four Five Seconds, which was directed by Inez & Vinoodh.

The rapper was seen sporting a vintage Helmut Lang jean jacket.

The David Casavant Archive's web portfolio counts 12 appearances by West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian since Casavant started working with him in 2014.

North West steps out in Kanye West’s blue vintage jacket at Paris Fashion Week

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that North West has recently proven herself to be a fashionista by wearing her father, Kanye West's jacket in Paris, which he wore in 2008.

The jacket is a blue vintage 2008 Pastelle jacket that the famous rapper's daughter paired with black slightly oversized trousers and a tiny luxury bag, as well as sunglasses with a blue frame and black lenses as an accessory.

Kanye West previously wore the jacket at the 2008 American Music Awards, according to The Shade Room on Instagram. The Shade Room posted the following on Instagram.

