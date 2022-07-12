Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong for nearly a year

The couple began dating in October 2021 after the reality star’s hosting debut on SNL, in which they shared a kiss

Kim shared a series of lovely photos to show fans just how happy they are as a couple

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kim Kardashian gave fans a tight glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media on Monday.

Kim Kardashian shares photos from Pool Day with Pete Davidson. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Source: UGC

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a slideshow on Instagram of her and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, spending a day together at the pool.

In the photos, the couple is seen lounging around the house and being very comfortable with one another.

Kardashian was photographed in most shots in a black crop top and sweat shorts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meanwhile, Davidson was shirtless with a pair of grey sweat pants and a beanie.

The Skims founder playfully placed her feet on her beau’s chest in two of the photos.

The carousel gives fans a look into the pair’s everyday life just hours after they teased how they keep their private life spicy in the newest Kardashians trailer.

Kanye West breaks the internet with his new Yeezy trainer

While Kim is busy living her best life with Pete Davidson, her ex-hubby managed cause a storm on social media again. This time, the internet blew up over Ye’s new shoes.

Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur shoe, which retails at around R3 300 a pair, launched in May but the brand asked for feedback on the unusual design this week Many compared the yellow sneaker, which has a sock-like inner and a casing that looks like shark's teeth to foods like uncooked pastry and cold butter The rapper founded the brand in 2006, and collaborated with Adidas on the shoes.

British pastry brands Greggs and Ginsters have both chipped in with their views on Twitter of the fashion item, with Greggs suggesting a pair is 'two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke