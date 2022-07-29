South Africa has some of the top and best DJs in Africa, from DJ Black Coffee, DJ Zinhle and many more

The DJing industry is one of the biggest, with stars earning millions, thereby encouraging many to also try it too

Over the years, the previously male-dominated industry has produced some of the best female DJs among them, Uncle Waffles, Dbn Gogo and the award-winning DJ Zinhle

South Africa has some of the best and wealthiest DJs on the continent. The past few years have seen many talented DJs bouncing onto the scene and making waves.

DJ Black Coffee, DJ Zinhle and Uncle Waffles are among South Africa's richest DJs. Image: @realblackcoffee, @djzinhle and @unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the country's wealthiest DJs.

DJ Black Coffee - R980 million

DJ Black Coffee is undoubtedly the most famous DJ and music producer from Mzansi. The internationally acclaimed star has worked with international celebrities such as David Guetta and Drake. He makes great music and big money while at it. He is estimated to be worth around $60 million.

DJ Euphonik – R50 million

DJ Euphonik is a household name in Mzansi's entertainment industry. The star has worked on some of the country's greatest hits and has bagged several awards throughout his career. According to ZAlebs, DJ Euphonik's net worth is estimated to be almost R50 million.

DJ Zinhle R50 million

DJ Zinhle is probably one of the most successful female DJs in the world. The Umlilo hitmaker is considered the pioneer of female DJs. Apumone.com reported that the DJ and businesswoman is worth around R50 million.

DJ Sbu - 44.4 million

DJ Sbu may be in the news for his shabby dressing, but don't let that fool you he has the coins. The star is one of the most famous, and fans have often hailed him for his work ethic. He is said to be worth a whooping R44.4 million.

DJ Oskido R42.8 million

DJ Oskido is a real role model for the youth. The star who recently went back to school to study is not trying to find a 9 to 5 job but to keep improving himself. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of the DJing industry and is worth around R42. 8 million.

DJ Tira - R37.8 million

DJ Tira has been dropping hits after hits. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker is also behind the rise of the country's biggest stars, such as the Qwabe twins. DJ Tira lives the flamboyant lifestyle, we can't blame him. With a net worth estimated to be around 37.8 million, he can totally afford it.

Uncle Waffles- R39.5 million

She is undoubtedly the star of the moment. Uncle Waffles has been headlining local and international gigs lately. She has also been bagging major contracts with big brands. She recently made headlines when it was revealed that she charges R80k an hour to perform at a gig.

Dbn Gogo - R16.4 million

She may come from money, but Dbn Gogo is focused on making her own money. The Khuza Gogo hitmaker is reportedly worth over R16 million.

